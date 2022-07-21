Liverpool facing competition from Real Madrid for 25-year-old star - Reports

FA Cup champions Liverpool will face competition from reigning European champions Real Madrid for the signature of Florian Neuhaus. This is according to a report by Fichajes Futbol (via Liverpool Echo). The Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder has enjoyed a fine season in the middle of the park and has seen himself linked with a move to a bigger club.

The German joined Monchengladbach in 2017 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the best players in the Bundesliga. Last season, Neuhaus was a constant part of the Foals' starting XI, scoring four goals and providing four assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances.

This has led to the 25-year-old being linked with a move to a couple of big-name clubs this transfer window. One of these potential destinations is Liverpool, with the German midfielder expected to potentially add experience and efficiency to an already impressive Reds midfield.

However, Liverpool might have an issue with securing the German’s signature as Real Madrid are also linked with the midfielder. Los Blancos beat Jurgen Klopp’s men to the Champions League trophy last season in the final and might just beat them to this signing as well.

Liverpool will however not be too distraught about the possibility of missing out on the Germany international. Klopp’s team has an abundance of talent in the midfield area with Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, and others competing for places in their midfield.

Real Madrid signed Aurelien Tchouameni despite strong Liverpool interest

As both European giants prepared to face each other in the Champions League final, young Frenchman Aurelien Tchouameni was also on the line. Heavily courted by both the Reds and Los Blancos, it was popularly believed that the star would make his move from Monaco to either footballing juggernaut.

Eventually, it was Real Madrid who sealed the deal, pushing out Jurgen Klopp's men and taking the 22-year-old midfielder to the Santiago Bernabeu. His impressive performances with AS Monaco put the star in the limelight. Now at Madrid, he is expected to compete with Casemiro in defensive midfield.

With both teams interested in Florian Neuhaus, it is unlikely that their transfer market battles will end any time soon. The Madridistas struck the first blow, winning the bid to sign Tchouameni, and this time, perhaps the higher-ups at Anfield will actively gun for Neuhaus.

