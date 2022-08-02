Liverpool facing massive injury problems as 8 players in doubt for opening Premier League clash against Fulham

As many as eight Liverpool players could reportedly miss the club's opening fixture of the 2022-23 Premier League season against Fulham.

The Reds will travel to Craven Cottage to take on the newly-promoted side on Saturday, August 6. However, they could be without a number of players, including a few starters, according to Liverpool World.

First-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker is one of the most notable potential absentees. The Brazilian played his side's opening pre-season friendly against Manchester United but has been absent since due to an injury. The shot-stopper's deputy, Caoimhin Kelleher, picked up an injury while on international duty in June.

However, Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool's official website that he expects Alisson to be available for their clash against Fulham. The German tactician also stated that Kelleher may need two to three weeks to become fully fit.

Portuguese forward Diogo Jota is also on the sidelines due to a muscle injury and didn't attend the Reds' training camp in Austria. Naby Keita (illness) and Curtis Jones (unspecified injury) didn't play in their FA Community Shield clash against Manchester City. The duo could also miss the clash against Fulham.

Another of their midfielders, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, suffered a hamstring injury during their 2-0 win against Crystal Palace in pre-season. Klopp confirmed that the Englishman's injury was 'serious' (as per 90min) and he looks certain to miss their Premier League opener.

Kostas Tsimikas reportedly picked up an injury during Liverpool's tour of Austria. Lastly, Ibrahima Konate limped off during their final pre-season fixture against RC Strasbourg. Fortunately, Klopp told the club's official website that it didn't look 'too concerning.'

Liverpool FC @LFC Jürgen Klopp offered an update on the fitness of Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate following our pre-season encounter with Strasbourg at Anfield tonight Jürgen Klopp offered an update on the fitness of Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate following our pre-season encounter with Strasbourg at Anfield tonight ⤵️

Liverpool lift FA Community Shield to cap off solid pre-season

After kicking off their preparations for the upcoming season with a 4-0 defeat against Manchester United, Liverpool have bounced back brilliantly.

They won their next two games against Crystal Palace and Red Bull Leipzig, scoring seven goals in the process without conceding any.

Klopp's side then suffered a minor hiccup, losing 1-0 to Red Bull Salzburg. However, the alarm bells didn't get a chance to ring in full cry as they secured the FA Community Shield by defeating Manchester City 3-1.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and club-record signing Darwin Nunez all got on the scoresheet as the Reds lifted the trophy for the first time in 16 years.

Their final pre-season friendly saw them deploy a much-changed line-up that suffered a 3-0 defeat against Strasbourg. Regardless of the result, Klopp's men will head into their Premier League opener against Fulham with confidence.

