Liverpool failed in attempt to sign Barcelona star in swap deal involving Darwin Nunez - Reports

Liverpool were willing to swap Darwin Nunez to sign Joao Felix. However, the latter rejected the Reds' interest to join Barcelona on deadline day (September 1), according to football journalist Fernando Polo (via Mundo Deportivo).

Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica for £64 million last summer. The Uruguay international had a decent debut season, scoring 15 goals and providing four assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

These were good returns for the 24-year-old, considering he was largely played out of position on the left wing due to long-term injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota. Moreover, Nunez became renowned for doing everything right as a forward but struggled to finish his chances.

The report claims that Jurgen Klopp and Co. were willing to part ways with Nunez for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix. This is surprising, to say the least, as the 23-year-old struggled during his loan spell at Chelsea last season, only managing to score four goals in 20 appearances. This resulted in Mauricio Pochettino and Co. opting not to sign him on a permanent deal.

Felix chose to reject the Reds' advances as his heart was set on a move to Barcelona this summer. He reportedly also rejected the likes of Manchester United and Aston Villa to get his move. After weeks of speculation, the Portugal international got his wish, joining Barcelona on a season-long loan on September 1.

When Lucas Leiva revealed what Barcelona icon Luis Suarez told him about Liverpool's Darwin Nunez

Liverpool icon Lucas Leiva disclosed what former Reds teammate and Barcelona legend Luis Suarez told him about Darwin Nunez back in June.

Leiva and Suarez teamed together for three years at Anfield. The former told Liverpoolfc.com what the former Barcelona ace told him about Nunez:

"He told me that Darwin is a shy boy, very calm, very quiet, but a player that wants to improve all the time. He's a goalscorer, we have no doubt about that. With his pace as well, I think it will be important to help him achieve what he wants this season."

He added:

"Luis has done really well and I'm very close to him now here in Brazil. Darwin in his first season, I think he was great. We know how difficult it is to come and play, the demands are really high, the way Liverpool play is different. So I think he's done well."

He concluded:

Of course in the second season we are all looking forward to seeing him improve again, because he's young, he's fast and can score goals. Hopefully this year will be an even better season for him."

Nunez has started the 2023-24 season with a bang. After being benched for his first three Premier League games, he made an instant impact against Newcastle United as a substitute (August 27).

The 24-year-old scored a brilliant brace to help 10-man Liverpool secure an unlikely 2-1 win against the Magpies. He followed that up with an assist in a 3-0 win against Aston Villa on September 3 to continue his good form.