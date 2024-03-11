Liverpool favorites to sign midfielder with £128 million release clause ahead of several European giants: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly in pole position to snap up Shakhtar Donetsk star Georgiy Sudakov in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Sudakov, 21, has recently drawn interest from a number of European giants owing to his rapid rise in stature at Shakhtar over the past couple of years. Since making his debut in 2020, the right-footed midfielder has helped his team lift one Ukrainian Premier League title.

A 12-cap Ukraine international blessed with passing and vision, Sudakov has been in fine form since the start of last season. He has started 57 of his 62 appearances for Shakhtar in the aforesaid period of time, bagging nine goals and contributing 13 assists along the way.

Expand Tweet

Now, according to Calciomercato, Liverpool are the main contenders in the race to lure Sudakov away from Shakhtar. However, they are expected to face competition from teams like Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus, and Napoli in the ongoing pursuit.

Sudakov, who reportedly has a release clause in the region of £128 million, is said to be interested in sealing a move to a top league in Europe this summer. He could follow his former teammate Mykhailo Mudryk to the Premier League and join either Liverpool or City.

Should Sudakov move to the Merseyside outfit in the future, he would pop up as a rotational option. He would compete for places with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, and Ryan Gravenberch in his preferred number eight role in midfield.

Sudakov, whose current deal is set to expire on December 2028, has registered 14 goals and as many assists in 90 matches for Shakhtar.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp offers opinion on Premier League's three-horse title race

Following his side's 1-1 Premier League draw against Manchester City this Sunday (March 10), Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opined on the ongoing three-club title race. He said (h/t liverpoolfc.com):

"I don't think I have ever been involved in a title race with three teams. Germany was usually Bayern [Munich], but in one year we became champions, it was [Bayer] Leverkusen. And here, there was only one team who became champions usually and we stepped in between one time. I don't think there was a third time around. I don't know. We have 10 games to play, so nothing is decided."

As things stand, Arsenal are atop the 2023-24 Premier League table with 64 points from 28 outings. The Reds are second, also on 64 points, and Manchester City are currently third with 63 points from 28 games.

Expand Tweet

Klopp's outfit are next set to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on March 31. Meanwhile, Arsenal will visit Manchester City for their next league game on the same day as the Reds' home match.