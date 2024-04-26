Liverpool and Feyenoord close to reaching compensation fee agreement for Arne Slot - Reports

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are close to reaching an agreement with Feyenoord Rotterdam for Arne Slot's compensation fee.

Slot has emerged as the favorite to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. While names like Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim were previously linked, Slot is the current front-runner.

The Dutch manager has already expressed his interest in managing the Premier League giants. He has said (via BBC):

"It seems clear to me that I would like to work there. All I can say about that the clubs are in negotiation. I'm in the waiting room."

Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Liverpool are close to reaching an agreement with Feyenoord. Journalist Ben Jacobs has previously reported that the compensation fee could be north of €10 million and rise up to as much as €15 million.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Slot has done a notable job with Feyenoord this season. His side are currently second in the Eredivisie with 75 points from 31 matches. The Rotterdam-based club recently won the KNVB Cup as well.

Jurgen Klopp endorses Arne Slot to take over at Liverpool

Arne Slot's footballing style has often been compared to Jurgen Klopp's. The German manager has now endorsed Slot to take over from him at Anfield.

Klopp claimed he'd be happy if Slot is the person to succeed him at Anfield. He further praised the style in which Slot approaches his football. Klopp said (via BBC):

"I like a lot about it if he's the one who wants to take the job. I like the waya his team play football, all the things I hear about him as a guy say he's a good guy."

Klopp continued:

"I like that a lot- good guy, good coach and looking forward for the club if he's the solution. I'm more than happy, it sounds all really good."

Klopp, however, has previously confirmed that he is not involved in the process of Liverpool finding the right candidate to replace him at the end of the season.