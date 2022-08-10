Liverpool finally prepare offer to sign £42.2 million-rated midfielder who is learning English to seal move: Reports

Liverpool are preparing an offer to sign Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes this summer, according to Correio da Manha (via Paisley Gates).

Nunes, who has four years left on his current deal at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, has been a mainstay in Sporting CP's midfield for the last two seasons. A tireless box-to-box operator, the Portuguese has helped the Primeira Liga outfit lift four trophies, including one league title.

During the 2021-22 season, he registered four goals and five assists in 50 appearances across all competitions. Nunes, who has eight senior international caps to his name, provided an assist in Sporting's league opener against SC Braga on Sunday, August 8. The match ended in a 3-3 draw.

Liverpool have reportedly identified Nunes as a priority target after losing Thiago Alcantara to a hamstring injury. The report also added that the player is interested in pursuing UEFA Champions League action with the Reds.

Earlier, Sporting CP had accepted a transfer fee of £42.2 million from Wolverhampton Wanderers. But Nunes rejected a contract worth £33,833 per week at the Molineux Stadium. As per the aforementioned report, he is learning English and practicing a lot with his English teammate Marcus Edwards to seal a summer move to England.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Nunes is a good fit for the Merseyside giants. He told Caught Offside (via Empire of the Kop):

"I believe that Sporting Lisbon’s Matheus Nunes is a very interesting player who could be a good fit for this team, but we need to see the amount that the club will be prepared to invest."

He added:

"Despite some speculation elsewhere, Marcelo Brozovic is untouchable for Inter Milan. The Croatian midfielder extended his contract a few months ago and will not leave. Klopp and Liverpool will consider a new midfielder if there is an opportunity on the market."

The Reds have roped in Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica, Portuguese midfielder Fabio Carvalho from Fulham and Scottish right-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen this summer.

Liverpool eyeing Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella

According to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool have a long-standing interest in Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

The Italian international is reportedly valued in the region of £75 million to £100 million.

Barella, who has four years left on his current contract at the San Siro, has been a key player for the Nerazzuri over the last two-and-a-half seasons.

During the 2021-22 campaign, Barella featured in 48 appearances across all competitions, registering three goals and 13 assists.

