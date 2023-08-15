Liverpool flop added to transfer wishlist by Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr - Reports 

According to Relevo, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr have added former Liverpool midfielder Luis Alberto to their transfer wishlist. Alberto left the Reds to join Serie A club Lazio in 2016.

In seven years at Lazio, the Spaniard has made 263 appearances for the club, scoring 47 goals and providing 68 assists across competitions.

Alberto had a short stint with Liverpool, making 12 appearances for the Merseyside club, providing one assist. He has also played for clubs like Malaga and Sevilla during his career.

Al Nassr, meanwhile, have signed the likes of Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Telles, and more during the summer transfer window. Sadio Mane, who completed a €40 million move from Bayern Munich, was the club's marquee summer signing.

Alberto could become another key addition to the Saudi Pro League club. He is contracted with the Serie A side until the end of the 2024-25 season and currently has an estimated market value of €18 million.

Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane reacted to Al-Nassr's defeat in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence

Al Nassr suffered a 2-1 defeat against Al Ettifaq in their opening Saudi Pro League match of the season. While Sadio Mane opened the scoring for Al Alamy in the fourth minute, Ettifaq, managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, launched a stunning comeback and won the game 2-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo was absent from the squad after he suffered an injury during their Arab Cup of Champions final win against Al Hilal.

Mane reacted to the loss, telling the media after the game (via 9FCBall):

"We had many opportunities that we did not take advantage of, and we were not lucky in front of the agreement, and we will move forward to prepare for the next match."

Al-Alamy will return to action on August 18 as they play Aal-Taawoun in their second SPL game of the season. Whether Ronaldo plays a part in that match remains to be seen.