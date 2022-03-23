Liverpool forward discusses potential transfer with international teammate: Reports

Liverpool striker Divock Origi is using the March international break to learn about a potential destination in AC Milan. As per Calciomercato, the 26-year-old has spoken with AC Milan winger Alexis Saelemaekers regarding life at the San Siro.

The report claims that the Rossoneri are working on a deal to sign the Belgian international in the summer. Origi's contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the season. Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Reds have no plans to hand him a new deal.

Liverpool signed the Belgian forward from French side LOSC Lille back in 2014 for £10 million when Brendan Rodgers was still in charge of the Reds.

It is understood the striker is keen to take up a new challenge, having played a bit-part role for Jurgen Klopp's side in the past few years.

The 26-year-old has struggled for playing time this campaign and has dropped further down the pecking order in January following the arrival of Luis Diaz from FC Porto. He has made just 14 appearances across all competitions this term and gotten only five starts although none of those have been in the Premier League.

Despite his lack of playing time, the 26-year-old still has a pretty impressive output of five goals and three assists in just 533 minutes of first-team action.

The report from Calciomercato states that the Belgian has given the green light towards a free transfer to join Milan in the summer. As per the report, the Rossoneri have offered the Liverpool fan-favourite a package worth €4 million-a-year (£64k-a-week), which is a marginal upgrade on his £60k-a-week contract at Anfield.

It is also claimed that the 26-year-old is yet to pen a pre-contract with the Serie A leaders. He is taking the opportunity at the international break to speak to Milan wideman Saelemaekers. The dynamic attacker has asked his compatriot regarding life in Milan, the team and, of course, manager Stefano Pioli.

Saelemaekers has been an important player for AC Milan since joining the Rossoneri from RSC Anderlecht in 2020, following an initial loan the previous season. The Belgian winger has already made 94 appearances for the Serie A giants till date, having contributed with six goals and 11 assists.

The 22-year-old could play a key role in his compatriot Origi's decision and should have only good things to say about the club.

Can the Liverpool outcast revive his career at AC Milan?

Origi has won some silverware during his time at Liverpool, including one Premier League title and one Champions League trophy.

The Belgian will forever be remembered as a cult hero at Anfield for his heroics whenever he has been called upon by Jurgen Klopp.

However, Origi has not quite been able to reach the heights he was once thought to be capable of. At 26 years of age, the forward still has time to revive his career at a big club like AC Milan.

Origi and Milan look like a match made in heaven and a deal should prove to be a good one for both parties.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar