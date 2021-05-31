Liverpool forward could leave the club this summer - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly ready to let Takumi Minamino leave the club this summer. The Japanese forward was sent out on loan to Southampton back in January and has enjoyed a fruitful spell at St. Mary's.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds are not actively trying to sell Minamino, but will not hesitate to allow the forward to leave if they receive an acceptable bid this summer.

Liverpool paid £7.25 million for the forward in January of last year, but they would be willing to part ways with the 26-year old if they manage to make a profit on what they paid RB Salzburg for him. Southampton have reportedly held discussions over making his move permanent. Earlier this month, Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed that the club are interested in signing Minamino on a permanent basis. He said:

"I must say. He was a very lively factor in our game, in the games he played. He not only scored fantastic goals but his mentality and his character really fit into our team. You can see why a club like Liverpool wanted to sign him. He did a good job here. We gave him a chance to show up. We will have a look what happens in the summer, we will see what Liverpool want to do. There are discussions going on but we will have a look in the summer."

While not actively seeking to move on Takumi Minamino, Liverpool could be persuaded by an offer that gives them a reasonable profit on the £7.25million they spent on him. Southampton have held discussions with the Reds over the player's future. [liverpool echo] — LFC KNOWLEDGE (@LFCknowledge) May 29, 2021

It remains to be seen whether the South Coast club will make an acceptable offer to sign Minamino this summer.

Minamino not the only potential departure from Liverpool

Shaqiri and Origi are set to depart Liverpool this summer

Liverpool are reportedly trying to raise funds this summer and are willing to part ways with some of the club's fringe players in order to do so.

Players like Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi, Harry Wilson and Loris Karius are all being lined up to be sold this summer. The club believe that they will be able to recoup a significant amount of money by selling these players.

Shaqiri and Origi in particular are set to be sold for atleast £15 million each. The duo barely featured under Jurgen Klopp during the 2020-21 season, and are set to depart the club in search of more regular playing time. Wilson and Karius, on the other hand, are not part of Klopp's plans for the club going forward.

Liverpool to offload up to TEN players in major squad overhaul https://t.co/vYoqbqGEcT — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 29, 2021

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey