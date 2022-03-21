Liverpool forward prefers AC Milan move despite offers from Premier League clubs: Reports

Liverpool forward Divock Origi has offers from Premier League clubs ahead of the summer, according to Italian television channel Sportitalia. The 26-year-old, though, prefers a move to Serie A giants AC Milan.

The Reds signed Origi from Ligue 1 club LOSC Lille for around £11 million in the summer of 2014. He has netted 40 goals and provided 17 assists from 171 matches across all competitions during his eight years at Anfield.

Origi has also earned cult status with the Merseyside-based club over the years. The Belgian's brace in Liverpool's 4-3 win against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in 2018-19 will remain etched in the fans' minds forever.

However, the forward's association with Jurgen Klopp's side is likely to come to an end in the summer. Origi has his contract with Liverpool expiring at the end of the season and is tipped to leave on a free transfer.

It has emerged that the Belgium international has the opportunity to move to other Premier League clubs. Origi, though, is keen to join AC Milan on a free transfer in the summer, as per Sportitalia journalist Rudy Galetti.

Origi has been linked with a move to the Rossoneri for a while now. As per the report, the Serie A giants will hold negotiations with the 26-year-old's entourage during the international break.

According to Italian journalist Daniele Longo, AC Milan are just one step away from snapping Origi, who is excited to move to the San Siro, up on a free transfer. The Belgian is expected to put pen to paper on a deal with Stefano Pioli's side soon.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Origi's move from Premier League side Liverpool to Serie A giants AC Milan

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that AC Milan are working to sign Origi on a free transfer. He has now disclosed that the player is tempted by a move to Pioli's side. He wrote on Twitter:

"Divock Origi is more than tempted by AC Milan contract proposal to sign him on a free. Talks in progress with his agents in order to complete the verbal agreement as soon as possible. Liverpool board knows there are huge chances for Origi to leave as free agent."

Origi has made just five Premier League appearances for the Reds this season, clocking 71 minutes of playing time. He has found the back of the net twice in the process.

