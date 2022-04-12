Liverpool forward set for Anfield exit ‘barring unforeseen circumstances’: Reports 

Liverpool striker Divock Origi is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has been on the fringes of first-team football with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane flourishing.

Jurgen Klopp then lured Colombian forward Luis Diaz to the club from FC Porto in January, which has only further limited Origi's playing time at Anfield.

He has been linked with a move to Serie A leaders AC Milan and there is now an update on the potential move.

Calciomercato (via Sport Witness) reports that talks are still ongoing and that there is ’great confidence in reaching the finish line for a player strongly wanted by Paolo Maldini'.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 𝙐𝙋𝘿𝘼𝙏𝙀: The green light to sign Divock Origi has now arrived from the AC Milan board & owners. Only thing missing is his signature now.



Origi is expected to sign a three year deal with an option to a fourth earning €3.5M a year ️



Maldini is Milan's director and admires the Belgian striker, who during his time at Liverpool has been a regular goalscorer despite his lack of playing time.

In 141 appearances for the Reds, Origi has scored 40 goals whilst contributing 17 assists.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Trent Alexander-Arnold spots Barcelona napping and Divock Origi makes no mistake!!!



4-0 Liverpool



He is somewhat of an Anfield hero for his exploits in Liverpool's Champions League success in 2019 where he scored a vital goal in the infamous comeback victory over Barcelona.

He would then score in the final against Tottenham Hotspur as the Reds claimed European glory.

Liverpool willing to let Divock Origi leave to become a regular for AC Milan

Origi deserves his move to AC Milan

Having been surplus to requirements for quite some time, the former Lille striker needs a move.

He is still at the right age of 26 with plenty to offer a side like AC Milan.

He will bring a ton of experience having played for a top European heavyweight in Liverpool under a world-class coach in Jurgen Klopp. His goalscoring prowess could be key for Milan as they look to freshen up their attacking options.

The Italian side do have the promising Rafael Leao in their side but he is more of a wide forward.

Their two veteran centre-forwards Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahamivoc have continued to turn back the years. But at the ages of 35 and 40 respectively, they cannot manage the workload of playing week in, week out.

Especially with UEFA Champions League competition an almost certainty, Origi will not only offer the Rossoneri more options but also more of a goal threat.

They currently sit top of Serie A, three points clear of bitter rivals Inter albeit having played one more game.

But they have scored fewer goals than both Inter and third-placed Napoli. Origi will only improve the goalscoring side of Stefano Poli's side.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit