Liverpool 'genuinely interested' in signing 22-year-old French attacker - Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

The 22-year-old moved to the German club from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth €15 million.

He has been in fine form for the Bundesliga giants this season, scoring 12 goals and contributing seven assists in 25 league games.

According to Fichajes, Diaby's performances for Bayer Leverkusen have attracted the attention of Liverpool, who view him as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Salah's future at Anfield remains uncertain amid reports (per Fabrizio Romano) suggesting that the Reds are some way off meeting the forward's demands.

The stalemate in talks has seen a number of potential replacements being linked with the club, including Ismaila Sarr and Ousmane Dembele.

Diaby has three years remaining on his contract with Bayer Leverkusen, so the club could get a sizeable sum for his sale. According to the aforementioned report, Liverpool would have to pay around €60 million for his signature.

Mo’s priority is to stay - but not at current conditions. Let’s see Liverpool next move.



Diaby could prove to be a promising addition to an already star-studded batch of attackers at Anfield.

The former PSG winger currently sits sixth in the Bundesliga goalscoring ranks (12). His impressive season has been heralded by many, and he even earned his first international call-up to the French national team in January.

After scoring a hat-trick in a 5-1 win over Augsburg in January, Diaby commented on Didier Deschamps' decision to call him up to the French squad. He said (via DW):

"I think he appreciates my offensive qualities. I can cover a lot of ground with my pace and I can play key passes."

Can Liverpool replace Mohamed Salah?

Mo Salah has been in scintillating form for the Reds this season

It will be difficult to replace Mohamed Salah should he decide to leave Liverpool.

The Egyptian has broken an unprecedented number of records during his time with the Merseyside club. He has also been instrumental in their UEFA Champions League and Premier League success over the past five years.

When news broke of his stand-off with the club over a new contract, fear was rife among the Anfield faithful.

The forward scored a hat-trick in the Reds' 5-0 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier this season. It made him the first Premier League player to achieve the feat.

Salah broke the record for the highest number of goals scored in a Premier League season in 2017-2018 with 32 goals. He also holds the record for most games scored in during a Premier League season, with 24 goals in 38 league appearances in 2017-18.

These incredible feats will likely not be repeated by whoever Liverpool choose as his possible replacement.

Salah has not only cemented himself as a Liverpool legend but also as a Premier League hero.

