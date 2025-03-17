Liverpool to go all out to sign Real Madrid star in the summer - Reports

Liverpool are ready to make a significant effort to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to El Nacional. The report adds that the Reds have identified the Brazilian forward as the ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

The Egyptian superstar has been indispensable for the Merseyside club since joining them in 2017 and has been in top form this season as well. Salah has registered 32 goals and 22 assists from 43 games across competitions for Liverpool this season.

However, the 32-year-old is already in the final months of his contract and hasn't agreed to a new deal yet. The Reds are resigned to losing him this summer and are already planning for life without their superstar.

Arne Slot wants to bring in an able replacement before the start of the new campaign and has found his man in Rodrygo Goes. The Brazilian's future at Real Madrid remains subject to speculation, although he has been in the thick of things this season.

Rodrygo has scored 13 goals and set up eight more from 41 games in all competitions for Los Blancos this campaign. The 24-year-old was also linked with an exit from the LaLiga giants last summer, but ended up staying.

Interestingly, his time with Real Madrid could come to an end this summer. However, with Rodrygo under contract until 2028, Liverpool will have to break the bank to get their man.

Are Real Madrid eyeing a Liverpool defender?

Real Madrid have already submitted an offer on the table for Trent Alexander-Arnold to consider, according to The Times. The English right-back's contract with Liverpool expires in a few months and talks for a new deal haven't been fruitful so far.

Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on developments at Anfield as they lay down succession plans for Dani Carvajal. The Spaniard is currently sidelined with an ACL injury and his contract expires in 2026.

The 33-year-old cannot be relied on for much longer, while his backup, Lucas Vazquez, has already displayed signs of regression this season. Real Madrid are keen to address the situation this summer and have identified Alexander-Arnold as the ideal man for the job.

The 26-year-old rose through the ranks at Liverpool and has been indispensable for the club in recent years. The Reds haven't given up on an extension just yet, although the player could find it hard to turn down the reigning LaLiga champions.

