Liverpool handed boost as injured star edges closer to returning ahead of Brighton clash: Reports

Liverpool star Curtis Jones is reportedly close to rejoining first-team training ahead of his side's Premier League contest against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield this Sunday (March 31).

Jones, who has emerged as a regular first-team face for the Reds this season, has been out of action since suffering an ankle issue last month. The 23-year-old came on the wrong end of a tackle by Christian Norgaard in a 3-1 Premier League win at Brentford on February 17.

Now, according to the Echo, Liverpool are likely to welcome back a number of their injured stars this weekend. Jones is considered to be close to a return to first-team training and could even make the matchday squad for the Merseyside outfit's clash against the Seagulls.

Jones, who made his Liverpool debut in January 2019, would be a welcome return for his team considering his fine run of form before his ankle injury. He has bagged five goals and laid out three assists in 28 games across competitions, including 20 starts, this season.

Should the right-footed midfielder be deemed fit for Sunday, Jones would likely not start against Roberto De Zerbi's outfit. Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Wataru Endo are expected to form the midfield trio in Jurgen Klopp's preferred 4-3-3 holding formation.

Meanwhile, the Reds will allegedly have three other players back in action against Brighton. Darwin Nunez has recovered from his hamstring injury, Ibrahima Konate is back from his thigh problem, and summer signing Ryan Gravenberch is fit again after his ankle issue.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on star shot-stopper Alisson Becker

Earlier on Wednesday (March 31), Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked by fans on a tour of Anfield to share an update on Alisson Becker's injury situation. He replied (h/t Metro):

"Ali about two-and-a-half or three weeks. Close, it's not that long anymore. Diogo [Jota] as well, but as long as they are not out here doing a little bit on the pitch, it takes at least two-and-a-half weeks."

Alisson, 31, has been sidelined with a serious hamstring injury since mid-February. The Brazilian has registered nine shutouts in 24 games across all competitions this campaign, conceding 21 goals in the process.

In Alisson's absence, Liverpool academy product Caoimhin Kelleher has fared well between the sticks. The 25-year-old Irishman has guided his side to eight wins out of their last 10 games, keeping three shutouts.