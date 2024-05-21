Liverpool handed boost as star man unlikely to leave club despite Real Madrid interest - Reports

Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is reportedly unwilling to leave Liverpool this summer despite interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid. Los Blancos reportedly see the midfielder as an ideal replacement for retirement-bound Toni Kroos.

According to a recent report by Football Insider, Alexis Mac Allister is committed to Liverpool despite the departure of manager Jurgen Klopp. Although Mac Allister's contract runs until 2028, it contains a release clause of around £60 million.

As per the aforementioned report, even if a club like Real Madrid were to trigger it, Mac Allister is not considering leaving the Reds in the near future.

Mac Allister has been one of the most promising players at Anfield since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer. He scored seven goals and provided seven assists in 46 games across all competitions in his very first season. Arne Slot is reportedly counting on the Argentine to build his project around next season.

However, Toni Kroos announced his retirement on Tuesday (May 22) and Luka Modric is supposedly on his way out next season. Hence, Real Madrid could be out in the market looking for a strong replacement to strengthen its midfield.

The opportunity to join La Liga giants Los Blancos and Barcelona has always been a significant factor for world-class players. It remains to be seen whether Alexis Mac Allister remains committed to Liverpool despite the Merengues' interest.

Former coach Jurgen Klopp spoke about Alexis Mac Allister's role at Liverpool

Former coach Jurgen Klopp has always been vocal about his appreciation for Alexis Mac Allister. In March, the German said that the Argentine midfielder is "exactly the player" he hoped he would be and called him a "top top player".

“Alexis is exactly the player I hoped he would be; super-influential, super-smart, great guy. [He] loves playing for Liverpool as well, which is really important. He’s a rhythm-giver, he’s a difference-maker, [he] can control moments of the game. [He is] always there, always involved, nothing is too much for him, he’s really a top, top, top player.” Klopp said.

Klopp's successor Arne Slot has a similar footballing vision to the former. Hence, Mac Allister is reportedly one of the key players he is looking to build his project around, as per Team Talk. The Dutchman is reportedly also counting on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah, who were also regular starters in Klopp's era.

Slot is also keen on working with Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Darwin Nunez, who didn't start for the Reds as frequently in the latter half of the season. Apart from Mac Allister (£35 million), Dominik Szobozlai (£60 million) was one of their most expensive signings last summer.

Mac Allister will currently focus on Argentina with Copa America 2024 knocking at the door. It remains to be seen how the midfielder fairs under Arne Slot's guidance in Anfield next season.