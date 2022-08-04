Liverpool handed fresh injury blow as midfielder ruled out of Premier League opener against Fulham - Reports

Liverpool will reportedly be without young midfielder Curtis Jones for their opening fixture of the 2022-23 Premier League season. The Reds will take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday, August 6.

As per The Athletic (via the Mirror), Jones suffered a hamstring injury during his side's FA Community Shield clash against Manchester City on July 30. The 21-year-old came on deep into stoppage time during the 3-1 win for Jurgen Klopp's men.

Earlier this week, Klopp had stated that there was concern for Jones as he seemed to have picked up a non-contact injury. He told the Reds' official website:

"Curtis, we have to see. [There] was no impact or whatever, so that always makes it a bit, 'My god, what could it be?'"

The Mirror's report added that Liverpool are yet to find out the full extent of Jones' injury and are waiting to receive a specialist's opinion. However, he is all but certain to be ruled out for their clash against newly-promoted Fulham.

The Englishman is unlikely to have started the game anyway as Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho are all fit. However, the Reds could miss a useful bench option. Jones made 27 appearances across competitions for his club last season, scoring once and laying out four assists.

Injuries continue to mount for Liverpool as they gear up for Premier League

Jones is not the only player set to reportedly miss out on Liverpool's opening fixture of the new Premier League season. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, and Kostas Tsimikas are all doubtful for the Reds' match against Fulham.

Oxlade-Chamberlain picked up a hamstring injury during the club's pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace last month. Klopp termed it a "serious" injury (as per 90min) and the player looks set for yet another spell on the sidelines.

Liverpool FC @LFC Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain sustained a serious hamstring injury during our pre-season tour of Asia. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain sustained a serious hamstring injury during our pre-season tour of Asia.

Keita missed the Community Shield due to illness and his participation remains in doubt. Jota, meanwhile, picked up a thigh injury during pre-season and will also miss the match against the Cottagers.

Backup goalkeeper Kelleher has a groin injury while Konate and Tsimikas both picked up minor knocks during the final few weeks of pre-season. Liverpool may not miss the trio too much though, with Alisson Becker, Joel Matip and Andy Robertson all fully fit.

