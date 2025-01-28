Liverpool hit fresh stumbling block in race to sign 22-year-old Eredivisie winger: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly suffered a huge setback in their pursuit of 22-year-old Feyenoord winger Anis Hadj-Moussa. The Reds are keen to make reinforcements to their squad, particularly on the right wing, amid the uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah’s future.

Salah’s contract with Liverpool will expire at the end of the season and there has been no breakthrough in talks regarding an extension. The Merseyside club has been on the lookout for replacements, and Hadj-Moussa has emerged as a viable target.

Since joining Feyenoord from Patro Eisden last summer, Anis Hadj-Moussa has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Eredivisie. So far, he has scored six goals and provided two assists for the De Stadionclub in 23 appearances across competitions.

Trending

The Algerian forward's progress hasn’t gone unnoticed and he has captured the attention of a number of top clubs across Europe, with Arne Slot’s side and Ligue 1 side Lille reportedly interested.

According to Foot Mercato, Feyenoord are not willing to entertain bids to part ways with Anis Hadj-Moussa despite strong interest from Liverpool and Lille. While Hadj-Moussa has shown interest in joining Lille as he’s convinced by the club’s project, Feyenoord will not sell the 22-year-old in the ongoing transfer window. Apart from Liverpool and Lille, Chelsea are also said to be interested in Anis Hadj-Moussa.

The Algerian winger displayed his immense talent in Feyenoord's 3-3 draw against Manchester City in the Champions League. He set the tone for the comeback and was named the man of the match for his incredible performance.

Moussa’s contract with Feyenoord will expire in 2029. His current market value is €12 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Saudi Pro League side favorites to sign Mohamed Salah if he leaves Liverpool – Reports

According to The Telegraph, Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have emerged as the most likely destination for Mohamed Salah should he decide to leave Liverpool. Al-Hilal recently terminated the contract of Neymar Jr who is on the verge of returning to his childhood club Santos.

Neymar’s contract termination will subsequently leave room for the Saudi Pro League champions to sign Salah should the Egyptian refuse to extend his stay at Anfield.

Prior to The Telegraph’s report, TEAMtalk had also claimed that Neymar’s departure will enable Al-Hilal to create financial room for a potential move for Salah.

At the moment, Salah’s future at Anfield hangs in the balance as the 32-year-old stated last month that he is still "far away" from deciding his future at the club. Al-Hilal have emerged as top-bidder for Salah after extension talks between the player and Liverpool reached an impasse. It remains to be seen how things turn out in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback