Liverpool hold talks with agent of 23-year-old forward - Reports 

Liverpool's hierarchy have held talks with the agent of PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo, according to Voetbal International (via The Kop Times). The Eredivise side reportedly want £34 million for their star forward this summer.

Cody Gakpo had an excellent 2021-22 season with PSV. The 23-year-old forward contributed 21 goals and 15 assists in 46 appearances for the Dutch outfit across all competitions. This good form has caught the eye of various clubs in the Premier League, including Arsenal, Manchester City and Leeds United.

According to the aforementioned source, Liverpool had a formal meeting with the player's representatives over a possible transfer. However, it is highly unlikely that the Merseyside outfit will want to sign another forward in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Liverpool have already completed the signing of Darwin Nunez this summer and have also offered a new long-term contract to Mohamed Salah.

Gakpo would get very little game time if he decides to come to Liverpool this summer. The Reds already have an established attacking force which includes Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and now Darwin Nunez.

However, Gakpo could be a great signing if any of the Reds' forwards decide to leave in the near future. It is worth mentioning that Roberto Firmino currently has just one year remaining on his contract. The 23-year-old Dutchman could be a long-term replacement for Firmino since he is capable of playing on the wings as well as up front.

Cody Gakpo is currently a full Netherlands international and has scored twice from seven caps. The 23-year-old forward has a vital year ahead of himself. Should he shine at the World Cup in Qatar later this year, his price might rise further as a result.

Liverpool have been signing young players for the first-team recently

Liverpool have signed three players in the ongoing summer transfer window and all three of them are 22 years old or younger. The aforementioned Darwin Nunez is 22 years old and already has Champions League experience under his belt.

Fabio Carvalho, meanwhile, arrived from newly-promoted Fulham. At just 19 years of age, Carvalho was one of Fulham's best players in the Championship last season and scored 10 times for them in the league.

The Reds have also signed a back-up right-back in the form of Scotsman Calvin Ramsay. The full-back is just 18 years long and has a lot of potential. Ramsay played 31 times for Aberdeen last season and contributed nine assists along the way.

Cody Gakpo would therefore fit into the Reds' recent transfer policy as they look to build a team capable of challenging for trophies in the future.

