Liverpool hope to raise £60million in players sales and expect Marko Grujic to lead the exodus - Reports

Liverpool are hoping to make £60 million in player sales this summer, and are confident that they will be able to sell some of their fringe players.

The Reds have confirmed the signing of Ibrahima Konate, but further reinforcements will depend on how much money they can make from player sales.

Liverpool currently have several players on the transfer list, as the likes of Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi could all leave this summer.

As per The Athletic, Liverpool are hoping to raise £15 million from Grujic’s departure, and a total of £60 million by getting rid of some of their squad players.

Marko Grujic's Liverpool career could be over amidst interest from Porto

Marko Grujic is the first signing of the Jürgen Klopp era, but the Serbian has struggled to break into the Liverpool team.

Since joining the club in January 2016, Grujic has made just 16 first-team appearances for Liverpool, and has had several loan spells elsewhere.

After impressing on loan at Hertha Berlin during the 2019-20 season, there was talk of a permanent move to the Bundesliga side that never materialized.

Another loan move, to Porto, followed in 2020, and the Serbian’s impressive performances there have inevitably led to reports of another permanent move.

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao recently secured his future at the club, and wants the club to sign Grujic on a permanent deal.

Although Gini Wijnaldum’s departure has left an opening in the Liverpool squad, Grujic admitted that the quality is high at Anfield, so breaking into the team is not easy.

“The challenge (at Liverpool) is so big. There are a lot of quality midfielders at the club. It’s honestly hard to get a chance,” Grujic told The Athletic last season.

Liverpool could add a midfielder who can score a few goals from midfield, and have been linked with a move for AS Roma star Lorenzo Pellegrini.

If they are able to sell Grujic for a fee of £15 million, they will make a good profit on him, as they signed him for around £6 million in 2016.

