Liverpool hoping to make £80million in player sales this summer - Reports

Liverpool are hoping to raise as much as £80 million in funds this summer by selling some of their squad players.

The Reds failed to defend their Premier League title last season as they were blighted by injuries to some of their key players.

The form of some of their stars was also down last season, as the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino had underwhelming campaigns.

Adding more quality and freshening up their attack has been mooted, but in order to do so, Liverpool may have to sell some of their underperforming players first as per Liverpool Echo.

Shaqiri and Origi are amongst several players expected to leave Liverpool

Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi have played important roles as substitutes in the last few years for Liverpool but their time at the club could come to an end this summer.

The duo did not see much playing time this past season, and failed to have an impact when they were called upon as substitutes. Liverpool are hoping to raise £30 million by selling the two attackers.

Takumi Minamino and Harry Wilson are also expected to leave this summer. While the former has failed to adapt to Jurgen Klopp’s style at Liverpool, Wilson hasn’t been afforded any chances in the Premier League and isn’t part of Klopp’s plans.

Minamino had a decent spell at Southampton, and Liverpool are hoping to sell him permanently for £10 million. Wilson is currently valued at £12 million.

The other Liverpool could sell are Loris Karius, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Marko Grujic. Awoniyi has finally resolved his work permit issues, and his value has gone up after an impressive spell in Germany.

The same can be said of Marko Grujic, who has had an impressive spell in the Bundesliga and might make a permanent switch after being overlooked by Jurgen Klopp.

The club have already announced the signing of Ibrahima Konate, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they sign a midfielder as well as a striker this summer. The club will be without Gini Wijnaldum next season and are expected to replace him in the next couple of months.

