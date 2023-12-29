Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino linked with a shock return to Premier League in January - Reports

Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino has been linked with a shock return to the Premier League in the January transfer window. As per CaughtOffside (via @AnfieldEdition), Sheffield United are interested in acquiring the services of the Brazilian forward.

Firmino plied his trade for the Reds from 2015 to the end of the 2022-23 campaign, scoring 111 goals and providing 79 assists in 362 appearances across all competitions. He helped Jurgen Klopp and Co. win seven trophies during his time at Anfield, including the Premier League title and UEFA Champions League.

The 32-year-old decided to depart as a free agent over the summer after he lost his spot in the starting XI last season. He joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli on a three-year deal but has struggled to impress so far, scoring just three goals in 18 appearances to date.

Firmino has reportedly expressed a desire to leave Al-Ahli in the January transfer window. A shock move to Sheffield United would enable him to make a return to the Premier League and aid the Blades in their quest to avoid relegation. They are currently 20th with just nine points from 19 games.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explains what makes Diogo Jota so decisive ahead of Newcastle clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Diogo Jota for his footballing brain, crediting his intellect for his ability to understand the game at a high level.

Jota made his return to the pitch as a late substitute against Burnley on Tuesday, December 26, following a month on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury. He was able to make an instant impact, scoring in the 90th minute to help the Reds seal an important 2-0 win against the Clarets at Turf Moor.

During the Newcastle pre-match press conference, Klopp said (via Liverpool's official website):

"His football brain, he is a very smart footballer, that's how it is. He understands the game particularly well."

He added:

"I really think Portugal is blessed with some of these kind of players who really understand the game on a different level – and he is one of them, definitely. It gives him a chance to see to see situations slightly earlier, to adapt to different things the opponent is doing a little bit quicker. That's it, on top of that he is both-footed and a great finisher."

Jota has been in good form this season, netting nine goals in 18 appearances across all competitions. He will be aiming to start in Liverpool's next fixture against Newcastle United at Anfield on Monday, January 1.