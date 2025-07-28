Liverpool identify 20-year-old Bundesliga star as alternative if they fail to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly identified RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa as an alternative to replace Luis Diaz if they are unable to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid. Rodrygo has been linked with the Merseyside club over the past couple of months after it emerged that the Brazilian could leave Santiago Bernabeu.

As per a report from Fabrizio Romano, Luis Diaz will arrive in Munich today after Bayern reportedly reached an agreement with Liverpool over the transfer of the Colombian in a move worth €75 million. Liverpool were understood to have stepped up their pursuit for Rodrygo, who has fallen out of favor at Real Madrid, as Diaz closes in on a permanent exit from Anfield.

However, according to TEAMtalk, Real Madrid are demanding a fee of €90 million to part ways with Rodrygo – a fee that is beyond Liverpool’s budget. As such, the Reds' hierarchy have lined up other alternatives. The report adds that one of the alternatives that have been discussed internally and well-rated by several people within the management at Anfield is Antonio Nusa. Lyon's Malick Fofana is also one of the alternatives being considered.

Nusa, 20, joined Leipzig last summer for a reported fee of €21 million. He made 40 appearances for Die Roten Bullen last season, registering five goals and eight asssists across competitions. He was most recently in action for the club in their 7-0 thrashing of French side Toulouse in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 26.

While Rodrygo is undoubtedly still in his prime years, he is four years older than Nusa. The latter’s current market value stands at €28 million as per Transfermarkt.

Real Madrid set to lower asking price for 24-year-old star amid interest from Liverpool – Reports

In another report, Real Madrid are considering reducing their asking price for Rodrygo amid interest from Premier League champions Liverpool and other top European clubs. Rodrygo saw his game time drastically reduced last season; the trend has continued as he only played a bit-part role in Los Blancos’ run to the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Rodrygo joined Madrid in 2019 from Santos for a reported fee of €45 million. While the 24-year-old is not considering leaving the Spanish capital, reports have suggested that he is no longer part of manager Xabi Alonso’s plans for the 2025/26 season. Los Blancos have already parted ways with a few players and look set to sell more players they consider surplus to requirements before the transfer window closes.

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid are willing to lower their initial asking price of €90 million for Rodrygo to help facilitate an exit. In addition to Liverpool, clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, and Tottenham have also shown interest in the player. It remains to be seen whether the reported intention to reduce the fee will trigger formal offers.

