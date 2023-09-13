Liverpool identify €20m-rated right back as potential cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly identified a 23-year-old youngster as the ideal deputy for their right-back prodigy Trent Alexander-Arnold and are looking to make a move for him for €20m.

As per Anfield Watch, AZ Alkmaar mainstay Yukinari Sugawara finds himself on the radar of the Merseyside outfit, with Jurgen Klopp looking to solidify his side's right flank.

The Reds had to initiate a complete overhaul of their squad this year following the departures of multiple club veterans, including Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino, among others.

The club responded by revamping their midfield through the signings of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch.

Nevertheless, Klopp still has a paper-thin depth in the defense, considering the injury-prone nature of his players. With Ibrahima Konate's recent injury issues and Virgil van Dijk's two-match suspension, Liverpool have their hands tied in the backline department.

Moreover, with promising youngster Calvin Ramsay moving to Preston North End on loan and academy graduate Conor Bradley sidelined with a back injury, Trent Alexander-Arnold is currently without an understudy.

Consequently, the Reds are eyeing AZ Alkmaar's Yukinara Sugawara as a potential cover for the Englishman while also strengthening their defensive depth.

The Japan international has caught the eye in the Eredivisie with his versatility, being able to play anywhere on the right flank. Sugawara has even been utilized as a center-back by De Kaasboeren, making him an interesting prospect for Jurgen Klopp.

With less than two years remaining on his current contract, Liverpool can reportedly secure Sugawara's signature for a meager fee of €20m. The six-time capped Japanese is also a threat going forward, providing 22 assists and netting 10 goals in 163 appearances for the Dutch outfit.

With Klopp looking to prioritize defensive signings in the upcoming transfer windows, Yukinara Sugawara could become one of his first recruits come January 2024.

Jurgen Klopp recently turned down the Germany job in favour of Liverpool

After Germany's disastrous run that saw Die Mannschaft lose four of their last five fixtures, head coach Hansi Flick was finally given the boot on September 10.

A plethora of coaches were subsequently linked with the Germany job, with Jurgen Klopp's name also coming up in the mix. These rumors were quickly mangled by the Liverpool manager's agent, Marc Kosicke, who assured the Reds fans of Klopp's loyalty.

Talking to Sportschau, Kosicke stated:

"Jurgen has a long-term contract with Liverpool and is not available for the national coaching position."

Klopp's current contract with the English giants is set to keep him at Anfield until the end of the 2025-26 season.