Liverpool identify 22-year-old Manchester United target as potential replacement for veteran star: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly identified Manchester United-linked defender Jarrad Branthwaite as a perfect replacement for captain Virgil van Dijk.

Earlier this summer, Everton managed to retain Branthwaite's services despite interest from Manchester United. They reportedly rejected two bids from Erik ten Hag's side for the defender earlier this July.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Liverpool have also set their sights on Branthwaite and are planning to launch a move to sign him next summer. They deem the left-footed centre-back to be a potential successor to Van Dijk, who is in the final 10 months of his current deal.

However, the Reds are expected to face competition from Manchester United in the race to sign the Everton star. They are also set to face a financial hurdle as the Toffees value the Englishman at £80 million.

Branthwaite, whose current deal will expire in June 2027, relished a breakout campaign for Everton last time around. The 22-year-old helped his club register 15 clean sheets in 41 games across all competitions, registering three goals and one assist in the process.

Overall, the 2023 UEFA European U21 Championship winner has contributed four goals and an assist in 54 total matches for Everton.

Manchester United great believes Liverpool can challenge for league title this campaign

After Liverpool's recent 3-0 win at Manchester United, Red Devils legend Paul Scholes backed Arne Slot's side to launch a Premier League title push. He said (h/t X/@premierleague):

"There's a real dominance about that Liverpool squad. They could really challenge for that title this year [even after] three games in, yeah. Well look, before a ball had been kicked, I thought Arsenal... might be their year to give City a real go and possibly go on to win it. But after watching the first three games, I think Liverpool could go past Arsenal."

Scholes, who won 11 Premier League titles as a player, concluded:

"They were up there [in the title race] for a long part of the season last year, they only fell away in the last few games. But if they keep the squad together, if they keep majority of that fit, I think that's a team that can challenge City, without a shadow of a doubt."

While Manchester City are atop the 2024-25 Premier League table with nine points, the Reds are second with the same number of points.

The Reds will next face Nottingham Forest at home on September 14.

