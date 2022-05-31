Liverpool identify 25-year-old Ligue 1 star as potential replacement for Sadio Mane: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Rennes forward Martin Terrier as a possible replacement for the departing Sadio Mane. The Senegalese forward will reportedly leave the Reds this summer with Bayern Munich the frontro=unners for his signature.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool already see Terrier as a potential replacement for Mane, following the Frenchman's stunning 2021-22 season. The forward scored 21 goals in 37 league appearances for Rennes this season, while predominantly playing in the same position that Mane does for Liverpool.

Terrier left Lyon for Rennes in 2020 and has now made 84 appearances for the club, scoring 30 goals along the way. The forward's technical prowess and eye for goal have made him one of the breakout stars of the 2021-22 season.

Twenty3 @Twenty3sport Twenty3 @Twenty3sport Sadio Mane is expected to leave Liverpool this summer. Replacing him won't be easy, only Mohamed Salah has scored more Premier League non-penalty goals than him over the last four years. We decided to use our 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝗼𝗼𝗹 to identify players with similar output. Sadio Mane is expected to leave Liverpool this summer. Replacing him won't be easy, only Mohamed Salah has scored more Premier League non-penalty goals than him over the last four years. We decided to use our 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝗼𝗼𝗹 to identify players with similar output. Martin Terrier had an unbelievable season with Rennes and his radar is remarkably similar to Sadio Mane's when looking at certain key metrics. twitter.com/Twenty3sport/s… Martin Terrier had an unbelievable season with Rennes and his radar is remarkably similar to Sadio Mane's when looking at certain key metrics. twitter.com/Twenty3sport/s… https://t.co/313nFAaNDM

Mane's contract is set to expire in 2023, but the forward reportedly has his heart set on leaving the club following their loss in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid. The forward joined the Reds from Southampton back in 2016 and has gone on to make 269 appearances while scoring 120 goals across all competitions.

"We will see how the squads will look next year" - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool next season

Mane in action for the Reds

Earlier this month Jurgen Klopp addressed the media ahead of the UEFA Champions League final and was asked whether he sees any other sides being able to match up to the dominance of Liverpool and Manchester City next season. The German stated that it depends on the transfer market and how other teams recruit. He said:

"We will see how the squads will look next year - all these kinds of things. But you do know that Erik ten Hag is arriving at Manchester United? And they don't wait five years now or whatever they will go big and these kind of things. And you have Tottenham obviously. Antonio Conte is very, very ambitious and they already have a good team and if to play the two competitions they maybe need a few more players. But they will bring them in and then that's it."

Optus Sport @OptusSport



He will leave Liverpool in the next transfer window after six years at the club, according to Fabrizio Romano and multiple reports in the UK.



Bayern Munich are a potential front-runner for his signature ✍️



#PL #OptusSport One last Jurgen Klopp hug for Sadio ManeHe will leave Liverpool in the next transfer window after six years at the club, according to Fabrizio Romano and multiple reports in the UK.Bayern Munich are a potential front-runner for his signature ✍️ One last Jurgen Klopp hug for Sadio Mane 😔He will leave Liverpool in the next transfer window after six years at the club, according to Fabrizio Romano and multiple reports in the UK.Bayern Munich are a potential front-runner for his signature ✍️🔴#PL #OptusSport https://t.co/jww0OOEUuj

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far