Liverpool identify 25-year-old striker as potential Roberto Firmino replacement: Reports

Liverpool view Stade Rennais forward Martin Terrier as a potential successor for Roberto Firmino, according to L'Equipe [via Get Football News France].

Firmino has been an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's revolution at Anfield since 2015. He has helped Liverpool win six trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, so far.

However, the 30-year-old has his contract with the Reds expiring at the end of the 2022-23 season. While attacking partner Mohamed Salah has committed his future to the club, Firmino is yet to be handed a new deal.

The Brazil international has thus been linked with a move to Serie A club Juventus this summer. And, it appears Liverpool are already preparing for life without the forward as they have identified a potential replacement for him.

According to the aforementioned source, Rennes star Terrier is firmly on the Anfield outfit's radar amidst Firmino's uncertain future at the club. The Premier League giants could pursue a deal for him if the Brazilian departs.

Get French Football News @GFFN

bit.ly/3caY0Ui Liverpool have identified Martin Terrier (25) as a potential Roberto Firmino replacement, with West Ham and Leeds also interested in the Frenchman - Rennes want at least €40m. (L'Éq) Liverpool have identified Martin Terrier (25) as a potential Roberto Firmino replacement, with West Ham and Leeds also interested in the Frenchman - Rennes want at least €40m. (L'Éq)bit.ly/3caY0Ui

Terrier joined Rennes from Olympique Lyon for a deal worth €15 million in 2020 and has since been a key player for the club. He has contributed to 45 goals from 83 matches across all competitions for the French outfit so far.

The 25-year-old netted 21 goals in Ligue 1 last season, while also providing four assists. He finished the campaign as the third highest scorer in the league alongside Lyon's Moussa Dembele.

Liverpool face competition from league rivals for Terrier

However, Liverpool are not the only club linked with a move for Terrier. Premier League duo Leeds United and West Ham have also identified the forward as a potential recruit this summer, as per L'Equipe.

West Ham have already signed Nayef Aguard from Rennes for a deal worth €35 million this summer. Irons head scout Rob Newman watched Terrier in action while keeping tabs on the Moroccan last term, according to the report.

Rennes, though, are under no pressure to sell the player this summer as he has a contract with the club until 2025. West Ham would thus have to fork out a sum of €40 million to make the Ligue 1 club consider letting him go.

Tom Carnduff @TomC_22



The 25-year-old scored 21 goals in Ligue 1 last season, alongside contributing a further 3 assists.



West Ham are also reported to be interested.



#LUFC

Leeds are targeting a move for Rennes forward Martin Terrier, according to L’Equipe.The 25-year-old scored 21 goals in Ligue 1 last season, alongside contributing a further 3 assists.West Ham are also reported to be interested. Leeds are targeting a move for Rennes forward Martin Terrier, according to L’Equipe. The 25-year-old scored 21 goals in Ligue 1 last season, alongside contributing a further 3 assists. West Ham are also reported to be interested. #LUFC https://t.co/Sr6RVzDv0l

Unlike West Ham, Leeds could be willing to pay €40 million for Terrier, having just sold Raphinha to Barcelona for €58 million. The Whites, who have a good relationship with Rennes since they signed Raphinha from them in 2020, have been tipped to make an offer for the player soon.

Sevilla have also been credited with an interest in the former Lyon striker. However, they will reportedly have to make space in their squad first before pursuing a deal for him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far