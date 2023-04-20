Liverpool identify 30-year-old goalkeeper as backup for Alisson Becker: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly earmarked Getafe goalkeeper David Soria as a backup option to Alisson Becker.

Soria, 30, has established himself as an important player for Getafe since arriving from Sevilla for £3 million in 2018. So far, he has helped them qualify for the UEFA Europa League once and avoid relegation in the past two seasons.

A right-footed shot-stopper renowned for his reflexes and handling, the Spaniard has made a name for himself among the Azulones faithful due to his fine outings between the sticks. He has registered 62 clean sheets in 170 La Liga matches so far, conceding a respectable 179 goals in the process.

According to Todofichajes, Liverpool have expressed an interest in roping in Soria as a second-choice shot-stopper this summer. The Reds have been keeping tabs on the Real Madrid youth product since the turn of the year.

Soria, who is a two-time UEFA Europa League winner, recently penned a contract extension until June 2026 with Getafe. However, Jurgen Klopp's outfit could launch a move for him by activating his £9 million release clause.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are also interested in adding Soria to their squad in the near future.

The Reds, on the other hand, are expected to lose two of their goalkeepers ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. While Adrian is set to leave on a free transfer, Caoimhín Kelleher is likely to seal a permanent move away from Anfield in search of regular first-team minutes.

Many clubs are already showing interest in Kelleher loan deal in case Liverpool gives the green light. Understand Liverpool could also look at new back up goalkeeper in the summer as Caoimhin Kelleher hopes to get more minutes as regular starter elsewhere next season.

Fabrizio Romano offers update on three Liverpool transfer targets

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided insight into Liverpool's summer pursuit of three midfielders – Ryan Gravenberch, Mason Mount and Alexis Mac Allister. He wrote:

"Liverpool are still there for Ryan Gravenberch, still pushing, they have not given up. They consider him as a perfect signing, and he wants to play, not to be on the bench like he has been at Bayern Munich. Still, Bayern want him to stay, so they have no intention to negotiate, let's see if they can persuade him to stay."

Shedding light on the Reds' interest in Mount and Mac Allister, Romano added:

"Liverpool are also considering [Chelsea's] Mason Mount as an option and they will have contacts with the camp of Alexis Mac Allister [of Brighton & Hove Albion] soon... probably in the next few weeks or so."

The Reds are keen to inject new blood into their aging midfield this summer. Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to depart, while Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are considered past their best.

