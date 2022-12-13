Liverpool identify £60 million-rated midfielder who did not play a single game at 2022 FIFA World Cup as top transfer target: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in snapping up England and Leicester City midfielder James Maddison in the future.

Maddison has been one of the standout players in the Premier League since joining the Foxes from Norwich City for a fee of £20 million in the summer of 2018. He has helped Brendan Rodgers' side lift two trophies, including the club's first-ever FA Cup crown.

A set-piece specialist renowned for his long-range shooting, Maddison was a part of England's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad. After missing out on his team's first two group-stage matches due to a knee injury, he was named on the bench on three occasions at the tournament.

According to Fichajes, Maddison has emerged as a transfer target for Liverpool amid speculations about his future. With Newcastle United considered to be the front-runner for his signature, Leicester have set a price tag of £60 million for the Coventry City youth product.

Maddison, who has a contract until June 2024 at the King Power Stadium, is at the peak of his powers right now. Prior to the mid-season break, he helped the Foxes recover from their early-season slump, registering seven goals and four assists in 13 Premier League starts.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are expected to delve deep into the upcoming winter transfer window for an offensive-minded midfielder. Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain is in the final year of his contract, while Curtis Jones and Fabio Carvalho are in the nascent stages of their careers.

Furthermore, James Milner and Naby Keita are also set to depart the Merseyside outfit in the summer of 2023. To complete a midfield overhaul, Jurgen Klopp's side are also monitoring Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Mohammed Kudus, Enzo Fernandez, Sofyan Amrabat, Frenkie de Jong, Moises Caicedo, and Sander Berge.

Matt Thielen @MattThielen Liverpool have interest in Brighton star Moises Caicedo, Leicester's James Maddison, and Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.



Jurgen Klopp has been promised that funding will be available for significant reinforcement. Liverpool have interest in Brighton star Moises Caicedo, Leicester's James Maddison, and Dortmund's Jude Bellingham. Jurgen Klopp has been promised that funding will be available for significant reinforcement. https://t.co/wlayQqNUbx

Liverpool handed massive boost in race to sign Jude Bellingham, says pundit

According to SER Deportivos, Real Madrid have dropped out of the race to rope in England and Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham. Los Blancos are not prepared to dish out £129 million for the player.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan shared his thoughts on the latest developments in the transfer saga involving the Liverpool and Manchester City target. He said:

"It's good news for Liverpool and Manchester City if maybe Real Madrid are out of the running. He was a very talented player at Dortmund before the World Cup, he now looks like a world-class player at the World Cup. I think that's the difference now."

Analyzing the potential move, Whelan added:

"If it comes down to an arm wrestle, you can't write off Manchester City because they can offer all kind of wages. We know Liverpool have an ageing midfield and need fresh blood. This would be a crucial signing for their longevity and to push Manchester City."

Bellingham, who has a contract until June 2025 at Signal Iduna Park, has opened the ongoing 2022-23 season in explosive form. He has scored nine goals and laid out three assists in 22 matches so far.

Poll : 0 votes