Liverpool identify Arsenal target as Mohamed Salah replacement: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly earmarked Palmeiras teenager Luis Guilherme, who has also been linked with Arsenal in the recent times, as an ideal potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Guilherme, who turned 18 earlier this February, has emerged as one of the hottest Brazilian talents of late. He has started seven of his 32 appearances for Palmeiras, featuring in 904 minutes of first-team action.

Now, according to Spanish news outlet Fichajes.net, Liverpool have set their sights on Guilherme with the intention of roping him in this summer. They are expected to face tough competition from Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Barcelona in their pursuit of the left-footed winger.

The Reds, who are atop the 2023-24 Premier League table with 60 points from 26 matches, are reportedly keen to sign Guilherme as a successor to Salah. They are likely to receive offers for the 31-year-old attacker from a host of Saudi Pro League teams later this year.

Should the Arsenal target move to Jurgen Klopp's side, he would initially pop up as a squad option for them. He would face competition from the likes of Harvey Elliott, Ben Doak, and Kaide Gordon on the right flank.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will next face Chelsea in their 2023-24 EFL Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (February 25).

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher predicts Arsenal victory in second leg against Porto

Earlier this Wednesday (February 21), Arsenal crashed to a 1-0 UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg loss at Porto. They failed to register a single shot on target as Galeno netted a crucial injury time winner.

Speaking after the end of the Gunners' first UEFA Champions League knockout tie since 2017, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher backed the club to beat Porto in the return leg. He said (h/t The Boot Room):

"I think Arsenal have enough. There will be a great atmosphere. I think they will get two or three goals and it will get them through."

Mikel Arteta's outfit, who will host Porto in the last-16 return leg on Tuesday (March 12), were on a five-game winning run prior to their most recent loss. They scored a staggering 21 goals and conceded twice in the aforesaid period of time, registering three shutouts as well.

So far this campaign, the north London club have registered 12 victories in their 16 home outings. They have lost two times, once to Liverpool in the FA Cup and once to West Ham United in the Premier League.