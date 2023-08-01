Liverpool identify Brazilian midfielder as alternative to Romeo Lavia – Reports

Liverpool have reportedly identified Fluminense star Andre as an alternative to top target Romeo Lavia in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Reds are currently on the hunt for a holding midfielder following Fabinho and Jordan Henderson's exits this summer. They sold the former to Al-Ittihad for a fee of £40 million, while offloading the latter to Steven Gerrard-coached Al-Ettifaq for around £12 million.

According to Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy, Liverpool have added Andre to their shortlist of defensive midfielders. They are expected to explore a deal for the Brazilian if Southampton refuse to offload Lavia for a fee less than their excessive £50 million valuation.

Andre, 22, could prove to be a stellar cut-price signing for the Reds should he join them in the future. He could cement himself as a regular starter in the number six role, providing competition to Stefan Bajcetic.

A right-footed tireless operator, the one-cap Brazil international has popped up as one of the most promising talents in the Brasileiro Serie A in the recent past. Since making his professional debut in 2020, he has scored three goals in 144 matches for Fluminense so far.

Andre, whose current contract is set to expire in December 2026, could decide to seal a permanent move to Anfield to play under a renowned manager like Jurgen Klopp. He is currently valued at around £13 million, as per trusted data aggregator website Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's second offer for Lavia has been rejected by Southampton, as per the aforementioned reporter. They reportedly offered an initial amount less than £40 million, without potential add-ons.

Liverpool backed to sign Romeo Lavia soon

Speaking on ESPN FC, Liverpool legend Steve Nicol backed the Reds to snap up Romeo Lavia this summer. Lauding the Belgian, he said:

"Let's be honest... a 19-year-old playing in the Premier League, performing the way he did. I know it's for Southampton, which is a different ball game to going to one of the giants of football. But, as a 19-year-old, the future looks great for him. He can do everything. There's a rawness to his game. He runs with the ball an awful lot."

Comparing Lavia with himself as a footballer, Nicol jokingly concluded:

"But listen, there was a 19-year-old who went to Liverpool a long time ago, who used to run with the ball a lot and he didn't end up doing too bad – oh, yeah, that 19-year-old was me back then."

Lavia, 19, has drawn interest from Chelsea and Arsenal apart from the Reds in the ongoing summer transfer window. He is allegedly valued around £50 million by the recently relegated EFL Championship outfit.

So far, Lavia has scored once in 34 overall matches for Southampton.