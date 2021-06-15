Liverpool identify Jadon Sancho alternative but face competition from Borussia Dortmund - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in PSV Eindhoven centre-forward Donyell Malen as an alternative to Jadon Sancho.

The Reds are among several teams who want to sign Jadon Sancho this summer, but are currently behind Manchester United in the race to sign the England international.

Sancho did not feature in England’s opening Euro 2020 win over Croatia, but his transfer value could yet rise after the tournament.

Manchester United are currently interested in signing him, and are close to matching Borussia Dortmund’s valuation of the attacker. Liverpool, though, might struggle to do that.

Report: Liverpool to battle Klopp's former club for 22-year-old goal machine, Reds leading the race #lfc #ynwa #liverpool https://t.co/7jTXjeZNTA — Rousing The Kop (@RousingTheKop) June 14, 2021

The Reds have a smaller budget than Manchester United, unless they can sell some of their fringe players first.

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

Liverpool are expected to approach the transfer market with caution and have identified Donyell Malen as a cheaper alternative to Sancho. However, Borussia Dortmund could scupper Liverpool’s potential move for the Dutchman.

Borussia Dortmund to compete with Liverpool for Malen

Donyell Malen’s form for PSV last season has made clubs stand up and take notice. The 22-year old scored 27 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions, and was a key player for the Dutch side.

Dortmund will be in the market to sign a replacement for Sancho should he leave the club, and will also need to plan ahead to eventually replace Erling Haaland.

Like Sancho, Haaland too has been linked with a move, but the Norwegian might stay put and leave next year instead.

Malen is predominantly a centre-forward but has the ability to play on the left, which is attracting both Liverpool and Dortmund’s interest.

Donyell Malen last three seasons for PSV:



✅18/19: 42 games, 11 goals & 5 assists



✅19/20: 25 games, 17 goals & 9 assists



✅20/21: 45 games, 27 goals & 10 assists



22 years of age. Constant progress. Signed from Arsenal for only 600K€! pic.twitter.com/h7Ix5KmJaS — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) June 9, 2021

The 22-year old is a confident passer of the ball, and has the skills and pace to take on defenders and leave them behind. Liverpool’s attack needs that kind of freshness next season as Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino had long goal-less spells last season, and failed to match their usual high standards.

With the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi failing to impress, it’s no secret that Liverpool need players who can make a bigger impact off the bench next season.

Malen could be that option, and he could be chiseled to eventually replace Mane or Firmino in the first-team considering he is still only 22.

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava