Liverpool identify La Liga star as potential replacement for Roberto Firmino-Reports

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Sweden striker Alexander Isak this summer. Isak impressed during his nation's opening Euro 2020 match against Spain. He also enjoyed a prolific 2020-21 season in front of goal for Real Sociedad in La Liga.

According to the Express, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is eager to sign a long-term replacement for Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino. Firmino endured a difficult 2020-21 campaign, during which he managed to score just nine goals in 48 appearances for the Reds.

The poor form of Sadio Mane and Firmino this season, combined with the lack of quality options on the bench, has forced Klopp to consider signing reinforcements in attack this summer.

Isak has quickily developed into one of the best strikers in La Liga since joining Real Sociedad from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. After two seasons with the German giants, during which he struggled to break into the starting XI, Isak joined Sociedad with the hope of playing regular football.

After a slow start to life in Spain, Isak has quickly become a key member of La Real's squad. He scored 16 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions during his debut season for the club. The Swedish improved on his goal tally this season, scoring seventeen goals in 34 La Liga appearances as he guided Real Sociedad to a fifth place finish in La Liga.

Liverpool will be keen to sign the striker this summer, but are likely to face stiff competition from Barcelona. The Catalans are also rumored to be interested in signing Alexander Isak.

Liverpool could beat Barcelona in the race to sign Alexander Isak due to the Spanish club's financial situation

Real Sociedad have reportedly set a price tag of £60 million for Alexander Isak, which could be within Liverpool's budget. The Reds are also looking to offload the likes of Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino this summer. These sales would automatically open up some finances for the Merseyside outfit.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have resorted to signing free agents this summer due to their current financial situation. The Catalans have completed moves for Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero in recent weeks with Memphis Depay reportedly set to join them as well. This could lead to them cooling their interest in Alexander Isak, which will help Liverpool sign the Swedish youngster.

