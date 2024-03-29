Liverpool identify PL manager as top candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp following Xabi Alonso snub - Reports

Liverpool's hierarchy are keen to pivot to hiring Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto de Zerbi as the club's next manager. This comes after multiple reports claiming that their top option Xabi Alonso is set to remain at Bayer Leverkusen.

Jurgen Klopp shocked the footballing world earlier this season when he said that he would be leaving Anfield at the end of the season. The Reds have since cast their net wide for replacements for the German.

Former player Xabi Alonso emerged as the top option for his impressive stint with Bayer Leverkusen. They currently lead the Bundesliga by 10 points over perennial favourites Bayern Munich and are also unbeaten throughout the entire season. However, the Spaniard turned down rumours of him leaving the German side.

As per ESPN, the Merseysiders have shifted their focus on De Zerbi. The Italian has earned many plaudits for his managerial style, taking up at Brighton following Graham Potter's departure to Chelsea last season.

He fired the Seagulls to their first-ever European qualification spot as they finished sixth in the Premier League last season. He has endured a more difficult campaign this time around as they have struggled with injuries, sitting eighth in the table.

Another name to note in Liverpool's managerial hunt is Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim. Aged just 39, he has already managed over 200 games for the Portuguese giants. His contract has a £26 million release clause, almost three times that of De Zerbi's (£9 million).

However, Liverpool could face competition in hiring a top manager to replace Klopp. Barcelona and Bayern also have managerial positions open at the end of the season, with Xavi and Thomas Tuchel set to leave respectively. Hence, the Reds may have to entice prospective managers to join them over these other top options.

Liverpool looking at Real Madrid star as Salah replacement: Reports

Rodrygo could make the switch to the Premier League.

Liverpool have identified Real Madrid star Rodrygo as a possible successor to superstar attacker Mohamed Salah. According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, the Reds are keen on signing the Brazilian with the departure of the Egyptian believed to be imminent.

The report further claims that Manchester United are also in the race for the player. The Reds have offered €80 million after initially offering €60 million, with Real Madrid holding out for €100 million.

Salah is heavily expected to leave Liverpool at the end of the season to make a move to the Middle East. Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad are frontrunners to sign him, offering close to £200 million to sign him.