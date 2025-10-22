Liverpool identify PL superstar as Mo Salah's long-term replacement: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a move for AFC Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo as the replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Reds are the latest club to join the race for the Ghanaian star, who has been in fine form this season.

According to a report in iPaper, Semenyo is the top target for Liverpool, who are in the market for a long-term replacement for Salah. The winger was also linked with Tottenham and Manchester United, but opted to stay at AFC Bournemouth in the summer.

The report adds that the Cherries wanted £75 million for the winger in the summer, but the asking price has now gone up to £100 million. He has scored six goals and assisted three times in eight Premier League matches this season, which has seen his stock go up.

The Reds have also been linked with Bayern Munich star Michael Olise and Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams. Bournemouth manager Adoni Iraola was asked if there was a release clause in Semenyo's contract, and he said (via GOAL):

"I don’t know anything about the contracts of the players. I don’t know how much they earn and don’t know want to know either. The most important thing for me is that he continues playing well. If he does there will be more noise but it’s something we take if he’s playing well. My concern is to keep him in the spot where he’s playing well."

Liverpool are looking to bolster their squad further after spending over £400 million in the summer. Salah signed a new deal last season, but former players are already calling for him to be dropped after a slow start to the season.

Former Liverpool striker wants Mohamed Salah dropped

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey spoke to BetBrain this week and urged Arne Slot to drop Mohamed Salah from the starting XI. He claimed that the Egyptian is not at his best and needs rest. He said:

“I think Mohamed Salah needs a period on the Liverpool bench in order to recharge. He’s played so much football over the last few years, it’s relentless to play at an elite level week in, week out."

"It’s also mentally draining when you’re the dangerman that everybody is looking at to make something happen or be a difference-maker in a game. At the moment, there are games where I forget that he’s playing, which should not be the case. A player of Salah’s stature should be integral to the team and be involved as much as possible."

Mohamed Salah has scored two goals and assisted as many times in eight Premier League matches this season.

