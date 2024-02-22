Liverpool identify Portuguese manager as possible alternative to Xabi Alonso as they search for Jurgen Klopp successor - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly identified Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim as a possible alternative to Xabi Alonso as they continue their search for Jurgen Klopp's successor.

According to a report from The Independent, the Reds could now turn to the Sporting Lisbon head coach in case they fail in their bid to lure Alonso to Anfield in the summer.

It's an open secret that Liverpool are actively searching for a new manager after Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season. Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso appears to be their top target but convincing the Spaniard to move to Merseyside might prove to be difficult.

The tactician is currently making waves in the Bundesliga with the incredible work he's doing at Bayer Leverkusen. His team currently top the league table by eight points after 22 games and are yet to taste defeat in all competitions so far this season. Leaving such a beautiful job definitely won't be an easy decision.

Liverpool have apparently realized how difficult this could be and have decided not to put all their eggs in one basket. According to The Independent, the Premier League giants now have their eyes on Ruben Amorim as an alternative to Alonso.

The Portuguese has been equally brilliant at Sporting Lisbon. He's fired the club to the second position in the Liga Portugal table with 55 points in 21 games. They are tied on points with first-placed Benfica although with a game in hand.

His team has recorded 18 victories, one draw and two defeats so far, scoring 60 goals and conceding 19.

Liverpool march forward in title race with Luton Town victory

It was an incredible night of action at Anfield (February 21) as Liverpool clashed with Luton Town in the Premier League. The Reds worked their magic to come from behind to secure a vital 4-1 victory in front of their fans.

Thanks to that result, Klopp's side have now extended their lead at the top of the table to four points, although their closest rivals Manchester City and Arsenal both have a game in hand.

Up next, the Merseysiders will go head-to-head with Chelsea in the FA Cup final this weekend (February 25) before clashing with Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup next Wednesday (February 28).