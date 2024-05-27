Liverpool ‘impressed and bewitched' by 24-year-old, planning 'an attack' on midfielder this summer: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson this summer. According to Italian news outlet Tuttosport, the Reds are 'bewitched' by the Brazilian, who had a great season with La Dea.

Signed from Salernitana in 2022, Ederson has been a fixture in Atalanta's lineup ever since. He has racked up 89 appearances in total for the Serie A outfit and contributed 10 goals, eight of which have come this season alone.

Ederson also played the entirety of their 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Europa League final earlier this month, playing a key role in limiting their chances with his vital interventions.

His performances haven't gone unnoticed with Europe's top guns, with Liverpool reportedly interested in bringing the central midfielder to Anfield this summer.

Following Jurgen Klopp's departure, the Premier League giants are looking to start a new era under his successor Arne Slot, and marquee acquisitions in the upcoming summer transfer window are expected.

Ederson has emerged as one of their targets right now, with Tuttosport claiming that Liverpool are 'impressed' and 'bewitched' by the player. It's also reported that their scouts have been spotted at Atalanta's games at the Gewiss Stadium, their home ground, in recent months.

Another Gli Orobici star Teun Koopmeiners is reportedly on their radar too but Liverpool are more focused on the 24-year-old. However, a transfer may not be straightforward as Atalanta's domestic rivals Juventus are also pursuing Ederson.

Tuttosport claims that Liverpool are 'the most dangerous' rival to Juventus for Koopmeiners and their director Cristiano Giuntoli is doing his best to land the Belgian at the earliest.

Expect more transfer links for Liverpool this summer

As Liverpool are set to begin a new era under Arne Slot in the 2024-25 season, expect more players to be linked with them this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Reds are among the 'elite' clubs currently linked with Lille's rising star Leny Yoro, with the aim of beefing up their backline.

Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville is also reportedly on their radar. With the Whites losing out on a Premier League promotion to Southampton after losing 1-0 in the play-offs final, Liverpool's chances of securing the player have been boosted.

Liverpool begin the pre-season on July 26 against Real Betis in the United States while their Premier League campaign is likely to begin in August.