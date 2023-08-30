Liverpool inquire about two Barcelona attackers as Mo Salah exit rumors intensify - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly started looking at Mohamed Salah's replacements. The Reds have set sights on two Barcelona stars—Ansu Fati and Ez Abde—and are looking to accelerate talks with the Catalan side.

As per a report in SPORT, Liverpool have Fati and Ez Abde on their radar this week with just over 48 hours left in the transfer window. They are in panic mode as Salah is close to leaving the club for Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ittihad are pushing to sign Salah this summer and are ready to offer nearly €150 million to Liverpool. They have also decided to make the Egyptian the highest-paid player in the world, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Multiple reports suggest the Reds star wants to join the Saudi Arabian club and is set to ask them to let him go. Liverpool are looking to make a swift move for the two Barcelona stars as they need the replacements sorted.

Tottenham and Brighton & Hove Albion are also interested in Fati.

Pundit claims Mohamed Salah is destined to leave Liverpool

Richard Keys has claimed that Al-Ittihad have prepared for Mohamed Salah's medical this week. He adds that the Liverpool star wants to join the Saudi Arabian side and has agreed to personal terms.

Keys went on to urge the Reds to accept the transfer and collect the money for the 'wonderful servant' they have had for years.

He wrote in his blog:

"Now. Mo Salah. He's definitely leaving Liverpool. I think we all agree on that. What we don't know is when, but don't be surprised if it's this week. Or – perhaps everybody waits until the international break, but right now the deal to take him to the Saudi league is very much on."

Keys continued:

"You've got to understand that what we hear in our part of the world is very different to what's being said in the U.K. We're a whole lot closer to the source."

He added:

"We were discussing what's happening on beINSPORTS Sunday when phones started going off. Messages were being received from people bang in the middle of the deal telling us that they'd got so far as arranging a medical this week."

"If I'm Līverpool I'm selling. Who'd have thought it would be possible to get £80/£100m back on a 31-year-old who has been a wonderful servant – who's now earning £350,000 a week, with his best days behind him. It's madness. Take it."

Salah signed a new contract at Anfield last summer, and his agent has claimed that the forward has no plans to leave the Premier League club.