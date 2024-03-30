Liverpool interested in 41-year-old Serie A manager as Jurgen Klopp replacement - Reports

Liverpool are looking for the manager to succeed Jurgen Klopp, and according to new reports, they have focused their search on 41-year-old Serie A manager Thiago Motta.

There are a few names being considered in this quest for Klopp's replacement, with Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso previously seen as the next manager at Anfield. However, with that option now looking less than likely, The Athletic reports that Thiago Motta has emerged as a viable contender.

The former Italian international currently manages Bologna, where he has been making headlines in Serie A. His club are currently in a solid fourth place in the league under his direction and this has clearly pleased the hierarchy at Liverpool.

But there is some reported competition for Motta's signing, especially from Juventus, who are eager to have him join them.

Klopp revealed his decision to leave Anfield at the end of the season, shocking the football world with his statement (via BBC):

"It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again," Klopp stated.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk shares his thoughts about Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave

The Reds squad have been greatly impacted by the news of Klopp leaving Liverpool at the end of the current campaign. During an interview with Men in Blazers, captain Virgil van Dijk gave his thoughts on the German tactician's impending exit.

Van Dijk said (via TBR Football):

"Just the human being yes, he’s a bit of a father for us as a squad. He’s been that steady figure for so many years. It’s going to be strange not having him after this season. I don’t want to speak too much about it because we’re still in the mix of it and still focused on things we want to achieve."

Under Klopp's leadership, Liverpool transformed into an incredible team, winning every major trophy on offer. They have already won the Carabao Cup this season and they are still in the running for two others before he leaves.

Klopp will be hoping he can lead the Merseysiders to the Premier League and success in the Europa League before he bows out.