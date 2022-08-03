Liverpool interested in forward with £67 million release clause: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Villarreal starlet Yeremy Pino in the summer transfer window.

Pino, who has five years left on his current deal at the Estadio de la Ceramica, shot to prominence during the 2020-21 season after helping his club win the UEFA Europa League. Since his debut in October 2020, he has established himself as a vital squad member at Villarreal.

A technical dribbler and a versatile winger, the 19-year-old has turned a lot of heads in Europe due to his electric performances. In the past two seasons for the Yellow Submarine, he has registered 14 goals and five assists in 77 appearances across all competitions.

Yéremy Pino was on 🔥 vs. Espanyol.
⚽️ 14'
⚽️ 20'
⚽️ 45'
⚽️ 53'
Four goals in 53 minutes for the 19-year-old 🤯

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are among a host of clubs who are monitoring the Pino's situation. The report further added that other Premier League heavyweights like Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal have also expressed their interest in the player.

Owing to Pino's contract extension last November, his release clause is said to be in the region of £67 million, an increase from the original £39 million. Whether Villarreal are open to entering negotiations to discuss a potential deal for the forward is still unknown.

So far, the Reds have roped in striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica, attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho from Fulham and right-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen in the ongoing transfer window.

Earlier, Liverpool opened their 2022-23 season in style with a resounding 3-1 victory over Manchester City in the FA Community Shield final on July 30. The Merseyside outfit are scheduled to start their new Premier League campaign at Fulham on August 6.

Triumph for @LFC in the first bout of the 2022-23 season!
The Reds dealt the first blow of the new season to @ManCity, as they claimed a 3-1 win to seal victory in the 2022 #CommunityShield!

Darwin Nunez opens up about his first few weeks at his new club Liverpool

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has opened up about settling into life at his new club. Speaking to Sports Centre (via Anfield Watch), the 23-year-old shed light on how superstar Mohamed Salah and forward Luis Diaz helped him feel at home in north-west England. He said:

"To be honest, the first weeks I was extremely nervous, so much that I was missing even the simplest pass. But as time went by, they made me feel comfortable. I had a talk with Salah that helped me a lot. Then with the Brazilians, with Luis Diaz, who is also a new guy here."

He added:

"It's really difficult to come to a big club like Liverpool and not to feel that pressure. I felt that. The manager [Jurgen Klopp] has talked a lot with me. He's always pushing me forward and has given me the trust, and I aim to pay that trust back on [the] pitch."

Nunez, who joined the Reds from Benfica for an initial fee of £64 million, scored a goal on his club debut in the Community Shield.

