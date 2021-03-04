Liverpool interested in Olympique Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara - Reports

According to Italian news outlet Calciomercato, Liverpool are interested in Boubacar Kamara and are looking at a potential summer move for the Olympique Marseille midfielder.

Boubacar Kamara has been a constant name in the transfer makers since his break-out season with the Ligue 1 outfit.

The 21-year-old was linked with several clubs across Europe last summer, including Manchester City and Chelsea, with reports claiming that the Citizens were willing to offer around £30m for the midfielder.

Report: Liverpool Show Interest in @OM_English Midfielder Boubacar Kamara



The defensive midfielder could play comfortably as a defender and is only 21-years old 🇫🇷



✍🏻 @MattThielen https://t.co/2KJVizzrmD — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) March 3, 2021

However, while a move to Etihad failed to materialize last year, it is now reported that the Frenchman could become a Liverpool player this summer.

Reports claim Liverpool are now front-runners for Kamara’s signature, as Marseille are looking to cash in on the midfielder before his contract expires in 2022.

Kamara has been a key man for the Olympiens, who have struggled more often than not this season.

They are currently seated eighth in the Ligue 1 table, 23 points off leaders Lille, and are without a manager, following the resignation of Andre Villas-Boas last month.

Liverpool interested in Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara

Olympique de Marseille v SS Lazio - UEFA Europa League - Group H

Liverpool have endured an injury-plagued season so far. They have struggled to hit their stride after losing several key players to injury, including the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Matip and club captain Jordan Henderson.

Georginio Wijnaldum could also quit the club in the summer, so Boubacar Kamara would undoubtedly be a great addition to Jurgen Klopp's side.

Boubacar Kamara has been with Marseille since his childhood, and he made his debut back in 2017, after graduating from the club’s academy the previous year.

Boubacar Kamara (21) excellent for Marseille again tonight - topped the metrics in the below categories - via @MManteghetti:



- 9 ball recoveries

- 32 passes in the opposition half

- 100% aerial duels won — Get French Football News (@GFFN) February 28, 2021

The versatile midfielder can comfortably play in defense, having played as a central defender in his early days with the club.

Liverpool will be hoping to snap up the 21-year-old for a cut-price fee, considering his contract situation with Marseille.

The Reds are preparing for a squad rebuild in the summer, following their underperformance this season, and have already been linked with several players across Europe, including Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul and Leeds United forward Raphinha.