Liverpool interested in potential move for former Arsenal youth player, valued at £52 million - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly setting their sights on Borussia Dortmund sensation Donyell Malen, who originally honed his skills at Arsenal's youth academy. These reports are according to German media outfit SportBILD, which highlighted Anfield's growing interest in acquiring the 24-year-old Dutch international.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is said to perceive Malen as an invaluable asset who could serve as a backup to the club's key forward Mohamed Salah.

Once a fledgling talent in Arsenal's development system, the player found himself somewhat overlooked at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite showing significant promise and capturing the attention of many at London Colney, he struggled to break into the senior lineup. Thus, he chose to part ways with the Gunners in 2017.

The move saw him transition to PSV Eindhoven, a deal then valued at a meager £500,000, according to reports from The Sun.

For the Reds, the potential addition of Malen seems particularly timely. Mohamed Salah, their talismanic forward, has been the subject of multiple transfer speculations, including a possible move to a club in Saudi Arabia.

Securing a player of his caliber could, therefore, offer Liverpool some much-needed flexibility in their attacking department.

However, Borussia Dortmund have made it clear that they have no pressing intention to part ways with their prized forward. According to the same SportBILD report, Dortmund would only consider releasing the former Arsenal academy player for a transfer fee that starts at £52 million.

Jamie Carragher explains why Arsenal and Liverpool did not sign James Maddison

Both Arsenal and Liverpool decided against pursuing England international James Maddison during the summer transfer window. This is a decision that football pundit Jamie Carragher attributes to Maddison's role on the field being an "endangered species."

The 25-year-old midfielder subsequently moved to Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of £40 million and has been a revelation under the management of Ange Postecoglou.

Filling the No.10 shirt vacated by Harry Kane, who transitioned to Bayern Munich, Maddison has thrived in North London.

Carragher's assertions, made in his column for The Telegraph, offer insight into the evolving nature of football tactics at the top level (via Mirror):

"Maddison excels most as an out-and-out No.10. Over the last six years - or certainly since Pep Guardiola's 4-3-3 began dominating world football such players are an endangered species."

"My suspicion is that Guardiola, Klopp, Mikel Arteta and Mauricio Pochettino took a look at Maddison and were swayed more by what he does not do more than his qualities."

This weekend will see Spurs host Liverpool, as both clubs remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season.