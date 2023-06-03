Liverpool interested in Premier League star as Trent Alexander-Arnold backup - Reports

Liverpool are interested in signing Fulham ace Kenny Tete with an aim to secure a backup for Trent Alexander-Arnold's position at right-back. Tete has made waves in the Premier League with his stellar performance in Fulham's latest season following their celebrated return to the top flight.

According to The Sun (via Tribal Football), the Dutch international's top-notch form has not escaped keen eyes at Anfield. An electrifying player on the pitch, Tete has seized the attention of the Reds with his fantastic work rate and defensive acumen.

He played 31 Premier League games with the Cottagers this season, assisting five and scoring one goal. He also played five games in the FA Cup.

As the clock ticks down on his existing contract, with only 12 months left, Liverpool are certainly not the only ones who've sat up and taken notice. The report has also revealed that two other Premier League sides have expressed an interest in the Dutchman. This additional interest has added fuel to the fire as Fulham dithers over the discussion of a fresh deal.

With the transfer window set to open, it will be a waiting game to see who'll finally land the 27-year-old star.

Liverpool are intent on a summer swoop for Southampton prodigy amidst Chelsea interest

Liverpool are reportedly sharpening their claws for a potential summer swoop for Southampton's promising midfielder, Romeo Lavia. As per a report by Football Insider, the Merseyside giants have made preliminary contacts with Southampton, expressing their interest in the young dynamo.

Yet, the Reds are not alone in the race, as they find themselves sharing the hunting grounds with fellow Premier League titans Chelsea and Arsenal. Despite Southampton's fall from grace into relegation, the 19-year-old defensive midfielder has stood out, delivering compelling performances that have piqued the interest of the league's heavyweights.

The Belgian started 26 Premier League games for the Saints, but wasn't able to help a dysfunctional side avoid the drop. It is widely anticipated that this talented player is set to don the colors of a more prestigious club when the summer window arrives.

Chelsea are also keenly maneuvering behind the scenes, intending to pen down Lavia's name in their roster. But Liverpool hope to derail the Blues' plans and walk away with the prized catch.

Poll : 0 votes