Liverpool interested in signing 20-year-old star linked with summer move to Arsenal: Reports

Liverpool have been linked with a potential move for Arsenal target Jeremy Jacquet. The French centre-back has burst onto the scene at Stade Rennais in recent years and is garnering interest from multiple clubs.
Arsenal have been linked with a potential move for Jacquet despite signing Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia this summer. As per TBR Football, they see the youngster as a long-term successor to his compatriot William Saliba. In fact, Saliba and Jacquet both come from Bondy in Paris.
The Gunners had signed Saliba from Saint-Etienne in 2019, but he stayed on loan at multiple French clubs before moving to the Emirates in 2022. They could look for a similar setup for Jacquet as well. Liverpool are also interested in the 20-year-old centre-back and could look for a deal to loan him back to Rennes this year.
Jacquet came through Rennes' academy and has made 12 senior appearances for them. He was on loan at Clermont Foot from January 2024 to January 2025 and made 25 appearances for them. He is known for his composure on the ball and aggressive defending.
Along with Arsenal and Liverpool, Newcastle United are also interested in signing the young centre-back.
A look at what Arsenal and Liverpool target Jeremy Jaquet's coach said about him in 2023
Stade Rennais' former reserve team coach, Pierre-Emmanuel Bourdeau, had spoken about Arsenal and Liverpool target Jeremy Jacquet in 2023. He heaped praise on the youngster and labeled him a "complete player".
Bourdeau said (via TBR Football):
“Despite everything, we know he’s a guy with great potential. His body’s been letting him down a bit this season. He’s been able to string together sessions and matches.
“He’s a guy who’s progressed enormously in the N2 championship, particularly in terms of maturity. He lacked a bit of reliability, but now he has a real defensive spirit and is capable of playing well on the rebound. He’s a complete player, who still has a lot of room for improvement.”
Jacquet signed a new contract with Rennes in May this year, which will expire in 2029.
Arsenal have parted ways with Takehiro Tomiyasu in defense this summer and could also see the likes of Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko leave. Liverpool, meanwhile, saw Joel Matip retire last year. Ibrahima Konate's contract expires next year, and he's been linked with the likes of Real Madrid.
Newcastle United are also looking to strengthen their defense, but unlike these two clubs, they are looking for an established option.