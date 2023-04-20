Liverpool are reportedly interested in Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey.

According to reports from GOAL (via HITC), Ramsey is one of multiple midfielders being linked with the Reds. The 21-year-old is joined by the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister, Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch and Chelsea's Mason Mount, among others.

Rumors linking the Villa man to Anfield come after The Athletic reported earlier this month that Liverpool are set to give up on their pursuit of Jude Bellingham. Borussia Dortmund are likely to charge a mammoth transfer fee for Bellingham and the Reds don't want to spend such a large amount on just one player.

It's pertinent to note that Ramsey has received praise from Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who managed Villa between November 2021 and October 2022. Gerrard told Sky Sports about the young Englishman:

"I know the level of the England players, I’ve been around it, and have enough experience to know it’s only a matter of time but let’s all be sensible and keep calm about it.

"I want him to make his own headlines with his football. He is a top talent, I’m loving every moment of working with him. He is getting stronger with each game because we’re giving him the platform to express himself. He is in a wonderful place."

The former midfielder's comments on Ramsey came after the latter scored a first-half brace in Villa's 3-3 draw with Leeds United back in February last year.

Overall, the youngster has scored 10 goals and laid out eight assists in 94 matches across competitions for the Villans.

Rumored Liverpool target Jacob Ramsey has improved massively under Unai Emery

Jacob Ramsey, like many of his Aston Villa teammates, struggled at the start of the season. The Villans simply didn't get going in the early months of the campaign under Steven Gerrard.

However, Unai Emery's arrival at Villa Park has helped the side rediscover their form in incredible fashion. Villa have won 12 of the Spanish tactician's 20 matches in charge, scoring 36 goals along the way.

Ramsey has been one of the beneficiaries of Emery's appointment. Having begun the season with just a goal and an assist in 14 matches, the youngster has recorded four goals and five assists in 17 matches under the former Arsenal boss.

He will hope to continue his decent run of form as Villa, currently sixth in the Premier League, look to secure a European football berth for next season.

