Liverpool interested in signing 21-year-old Reds star's younger brother: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keen to sign PEC Zwolle defender Rav van den Berg, who is the younger brother of Sepp.

Van den Berg, 18, is considered as one of the top defensive talents in Europe due to his rapid rise over the last two seasons. Despite his young age, he has already featured in 32 matches across competitions for his boyhood team.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have expressed an interest in roping in Van den Berg ahead of the upcoming season. They are likely to face competition from other clubs such as Bayern Munich, AC Milan, AS Roma, and Ajax.

Should Van den Berg join Liverpool this summer, he could prove to be a decent signing for them in the long run. He could get top-level experience and have the opportunity to try and break into their first-team with his elder brother.

However, Brentford are reportedly regarded as the front-runners in the transfer race to snap up Van den Berg. They have already contacted the player's agents to discuss a potential permanent move in the summer transfer window.

The Reds, on the other hand, signed Sepp from PEC Zwolle in a permanent deal worth up to £4.4 million in 2019.

After making four cup appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side during the 2019-20 campaign, he secured a one-and-a-half season loan to Preston North End in the winter of 2021. He made 66 appearances during his temporary spell.

Sepp, who is adept at operating as both a centre-back and a right-back, joined Schalke on a season-long loan deal last summer. But, due to a long-term ankle injury, he featured in just 10 matches for the German outfit last term.

Liverpool face competition from three clubs to sign midfielder: Reports

In his column for Caught Offside, Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk shed light on Manu Kone's future. He wrote:

"In the case of Manu Kone, Borussia Monchengladbach want over £34 million for him and are still hoping for a bid from Liverpool in the coming few weeks. Paris Saint-Germain can still be considered as an interested party, whilst Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers currently have an outside chance of securing a deal for the midfielder."

Kone, 22, has emerged as one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe in the past five-six months. He helped Borussia Monchengladbach achieve a 10th-placed finish in the Bundesliga last season, having started 30 league games.

Should the Frenchman join Liverpool this summer, he could prove to be a great signing for them. He would provide solid competition to Fabinho in a holding midfield role, while also being a solid rotational option in a box-to-box role.

Poll : 0 votes