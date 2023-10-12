Liverpool interested in signing 25-year-old Premier League star whose agent described him as 'one of the best in the world' - Report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion's Pervis Estupinan in the near future.

The player has apparently garnered interest from teams in England and abroad. According to TeamTalk, Liverpool are one such club looking to onboard the left-back who is described by his agent as 'one of the best in the world' in his position.

In a radio appearance, Estupinan's agent Manuel Sierra confirmed that the player is on the radars of several clubs. He said, via SportWitness (h/t SportBible):

"Pervis is a super interesting player, who several teams from the Premier [League] are keen on. Spanish football [clubs] and others have asked about his situation, because they are looking for a left-back and he is one of the best in the world in his position.

"We have to be prepared with him [for a possible transfer], we don't even know what Brighton is going to ask for, people are a little afraid of the club [due to Caicedo’s transfer and those negotiations]."

Estupinan, 25, joined Brighton from Villarreal in the summer of 2022 and has since registered two goals and 11 assists in 49 appearances across competitions. He is widely regarded as one of the finest attacking left-backs in the Premier League right now.

The Reds themselves have one of Europe's best left-backs in Andrew Robertson with Kostas Tsimikas there for cover. The Scotsman, however, is set to turn 30 in March 2024, which could make the Reds think about a potential succession plan.

Estupinan's contract at the Amex, meanwhile, runs out at the end of the 2026-27 season.

Brighton and Liverpool kept each other busy in the summer

Brighton & Hove Albion have rapidly become a hub of some of the continent's finest up-and-coming players, and European supergiants have taken notice.

Liverpool were among those teams that came knocking on Brighton's doors for their star players this summer. The Reds quickly carried out a £35 million deal to sign Argentina's World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from the Seagulls.

After Fabinho and Jordan Henderson's unexpected exits, they returned to the south coast for another midfielder — Moises Caicedo. The Ecuador international, who is Pervis Estupinan's international teammate, ultimately chose to join Chelsea despite Liverpool agreeing on a £110 million fee with Brighton.

The Reds then had to look to the Bundesliga for new reinforcements, with Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch joining the Anfield outfit. Brighton, meanwhile, acquired James Milner, whose contract at Liverpool ended in June this year, among other players.