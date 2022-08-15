LIverpool interested in signing Croatian international - Reports 

Liverpool are interested in signing RB Salzburg midfielder Luka Sucic, as per Austrian outlet Salzburger Nachrichten.

The Reds are currently encountering injury issues in their midfield, with Thiago Alcantara having become the latest casualty.

The Spaniard pulled up with a hamstring problem during the side's season-opening 2-2 draw with Fulham on August 6.

He joins Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain on the sidelines, with Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp given a midfield headache to start his season.

Hence, a move for Sucic is being touted, with the teenager, with Klopp having been impressed with the player's performance against Liverpool during pre-season.

The 19-year-old was part of a Salzburg side that beat the Klopp's men 1-0 in a pre-season friendly and his performance appears to have stood out.

The midfielder made 44 appearances last season in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and contributing five assists.

He would become the latest Salzburg player to head to Anfield following in the footsteps of Takumi Minamino and Sadio Mane.

Sucic has earned three international caps for the Croatian international side and Liverpool are keeping an eye on his development.

He has three years left on his current deal at the Red Bull Arena but Klopp's side may move quickly to fend off any further interest from other sides.

Liverpool have welcome return of Naby Keita

Keita is back in contention for the Reds

Keita has made a much-needed return to the Liverpool side for their clash with Crystal Palace on August 15.

The Guinean midfielder has had a somewhat problematic spell at Anfield since joining from RB Leipzig in 2018 for £54 million.

He has made 117 appearances for the Reds, scoring 11 goals and contributing seven assists.

Klopp has rubbished claims his side need to dip into the transfer market for a new midfielder, saying that Keita is a solution to the current midfield problem.

He said (via Daily Star):

"One is the transfer market but that only makes sense if you can bring in the right player. Other solutions are inside the squad. Naby (Keita) will be back for Monday."

Keita will join the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho in Klopp's side for the game against Palace.

Klopp's side are eyeing a first victory of the campaign against an Eagles side who fell short against Arsenal in a 2-0 loss on August 5.

