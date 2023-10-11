Liverpool interested in signing exciting attacker who rejected £38.5 million Premier League transfer this summer – Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko to bolster their offensive depth ahead of next campaign.

Earlier this summer, Brentford were said to be keen to sign the Belgian attacker on the deadline day. While they were willing to dish out £34 million, PSV were hoping to earn £38.5 million from the potential sale.

However, according to The Independent, the left-footed inverted winger put a stop to the talks between PSV and Brentford. He opted to remain at his boyhood team, pouring water over the Bees' ambitions.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Liverpool have identified Bakayoko as a top target ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 term. They are keen to inject new blood into their frontline, attempting to replicate their winter operation to rope in Cody Gakpo away from PSV Eindhoven.

The Reds, who spent close to £145 million on four new players in the summer, are said to be prepared to meet PSV's price tag of around £22 million. They are aiming to finalise a permanent transfer for the 20-year-old as soon as possible in light of a host of other suitors.

Liverpool, who finished fifth in the Premier League standings last season, currently have Mohamed Salah and Ben Doak as their two right wingers. They are believed to be interested in snapping up Bakayoko in light of the Egyptian winger's demand in Saudi Arabia.

Bakayoko, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2026, has cemented himself as a crucial first-team starter at PSV over the past season. He has registered eight goals and 11 assists in 3078 minutes of action, spread across 52 games across all competitions so far.

Jamie Carragher says Liverpool require two new first-team players to push for PL trophy

Speaking on Sky Sports, Liverpool great Jamie Carragher has suggested that his former club are a midfielder and a defender away from being Premier League title contenders. He elaborated:

"Whether they can win the Premier League, that will be tough. It might be something they go for next season when they can add a couple more additions as I think they really lack a top central midfielder who can sit in front of the back four and maybe a defender."

The Reds underwent a major midfield revamp earlier in the summer window, losing six first-team faces. They roped in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch in the process.

Liverpool, who are next set to host Everton on Saturday (October 21), are fourth in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 17 points from eight games. They have lost just once in 11 overall matches this campaign.