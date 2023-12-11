Liverpool interested in signing Germany attacker with €30m release clause: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing TSG Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier.

The 21-year-old striker's exploits in the ongoing season have drawn the interest of several English clubs, including the Reds, as per journalist Florian Plettenberg.

He further reported that Beier is likely to have a release clause of around €30 million for English clubs.

Expand Tweet

After moving up the ranks to be part of Hoffenheim's first-team squad in 2020 as a teenager, Beier is currently in his second season on loan at Hannover 96. He has been in fine form this season, registering six goals and four assists in 13 Bundesliga games.

The youngster has impressed scouts with his speed and clinical ability in the final third. His contract at Hoffenheim runs till 2025 (via Christian Falk), but with clubs interested, Beier could leave the Bundesliga outfit in the summer of 2024.

German journalist Christian Falk provides an update on Liverpool-Maximilian Beier links

Christian Falk reported via TBR Football (via Hard Tackle) that Liverpool are interested in Beier.

He added that the youngster is also a potential national player in the making for Germany, while also adding that other English clubs like Brentford and Everton are keeping tabs on the striker.

“Another name on Liverpool’s list is Maximilian Beier of Hoffenheim – I heard he’s definitely on the list, as he brings something that’s very interesting for Liverpool! His high speed this season was 35.45 km/h. It’s also really good for Germany; he’s the second-fastest German player behind Leroy Sane," he stated.

"His contract at Hoffenheim runs until 2025 and I heard he has a release clause; he’ll be a little bit more expensive for English clubs but for German clubs he’ll only cost €20m. So you see, Liverpool are looking around at the Bundesliga again,” Falk added.

The German journalist continued:

“He’s a player you can educate, fast, can play as a striker as well as on the wings, which would be beneficial for Liverpool’s rotations in the forward line. I think he’s interesting. He could be the next German national player, perhaps not in the coming matches, but he’ll be in the national team."

"He’s not very expensive, which would fit into Liverpool’s business model. Keep in mind, though, that Brentford and Everton’s interest in the player is concrete,” he concluded.

Liverpool have a stacked forward line comprising Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz, with all being established first-team players.

It remains to be seen where and how often Jurgen Klopp will want to deploy Beier, should the Reds sign the German forward.