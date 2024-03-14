Liverpool interested in signing Mohamed Salah's international teammate in summer transfer window: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keen to add Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush, who is Mohamed Salah's international teammate, to their squad in the summer transfer window.

Marmoush, 25, has impressed with his stellar performances since joining Frankfurt on a free transfer from VfL Wolfsburg last summer. He has helped his current team remain in the fight to secure a UEFA Champions League spot in the ongoing 2023-24 Bundesliga season.

A right-footed forward blessed with pace and dribbling, the Egyptian has relished a breakthrough season at Frankfurt so far. He has recorded 15 goals and six assists in 32 matches across all competitions this term.

Now, according to Sport Bild, Liverpool have set their eyes on Marmoush ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 campaign. They are likely to face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal in their ongoing pursuit.

Marmoush, who has a deal until June 2027 at Frankfurt, could prove to be a great signing for the Reds. He would emerge as a backup striker behind Darwin Nunez and could also play on either flank if needed.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp offers update on Mohamed Salah ahead of upcoming tie

At a pre-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was queried if Mohamed Salah is fit enough to start their upcoming clash against Sparta Prague. He replied (h/t Liverpoolfc.com):

"It's possible. It would have been possible for him to play longer in the last game [against Manchester City]. It's important that we build up Mo, but in this game, changing at half-time was not necessary or possible [as] we have to deal with changes carefully."

Klopp also claimed that he is unsure whether Salah should play the full 90 minutes of their UEFA Europa League last-16 contest on Thursday:

"So yeah, he is ready. He is top fit, everything is good now and we don't have to deal with these kind of things anymore. I'm not sure if he is ready for 90 minutes and I'm not sure we should do 90 minutes, but he's ready to start so that's how it is."

Salah, 31, has struggled with a hamstring and a muscle injury since the start of the year. He has made just three substitute appearances in his team's last 15 matches across all competitions due to fitness reasons.

So far this campaign, Salah has started 23 of his 30 appearances for Liverpool. He has found the back of the opposition net 19 times and provided 10 assists in 2,136 minutes of first-team action for his club so far.